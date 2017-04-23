IPL 2017 Preview: Even Kolkata Knight Riders look to topple batsman-heavy Royal Challengers Bangalore

KKR take on RCB in Kolkata. KKR take on RCB in Kolkata.

In the second clash of the day it will be Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore who would be facing Gautam Gambhir’s Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens. The visitors are coming in the game with a fascinating win in their previous game over Gujarat Lions where they scored 213 runs while batting first. Kolkata on the other side though lost their last game against Gujarat but showed mettle with their batting display.

Teams M W L D P NRR KKR 5 4 1 0 8 +1.013 MI 5 4 1 0 8 +0.302 SH 5 3 2 0 6 +0.549 DD 4 2 2 0 4 +1.635 KXIP 5 2 3 0 4 -0.302 KXIP 5 2 3 0 4 -0.942 GL 4 1 3 0 2 -1.084 RCB 5 1 4 0 2 -1.095

With two batting heavyweights locking horns with each other, it would be interesting to see which player makes a cut in the playing XI.

What’s in the kitty

Virat Kohli is in sublime form while Chris Gayle has got his touch back. The two openers were clinical in putting up a great show when they hammed the Gujarat bowlers all around the park. Virat who has just returned to the RCB franchise camp never looked out of form after he began the campaign.

(Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

For Kolkata on the other side, experiments in the opening batting have worked pretty well. In the last game too, Sunil Narine’s 42 pressurised the opponent bowling Gambhir has been scoring runs in the competition at a decent rate. Moreover, Robin Uthappa’s batting has come in notice of many and the right-handed wicket-keeper batsman has been scoring runs with consistency.

Limitations

RCB has never really been known for their bowling and this edition too, they don’t really look to bank upon it. But to defend a total or stop the run flow, RCB bowlers need to step up and take the responsibility.

Kolkata bowlers failed to leave a mark in the last game and this is the area where the Gautam Gambhir-led side needs to focus on. The srike bowlers’ failure with the ball can cause a lot of trouble in the KKR camp in this encounter.

Players to watch

Virat Kohli’s batting makes him enter this particular tally while Chahal can be another player from RCB team who can be looked up to.

Sunil Narine’s batting abilities have been unfolded in a magnificent manner in this IPL 2017 and he has scored runs in the top order. While on the other hand Robin Uthappa’s consistency has proved fruitful for KKR and he is another player from the team to watch out for.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 23, 2017 12:24 pm