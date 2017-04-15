IPL 2017 Preview: Delhi Daredevils host depleted Kings XI Punjab; look to stretch winning streak

DD lock horns with KXIP in Delhi. DD lock horns with KXIP in Delhi.

Delhi will be hosting their first match after travelling to Bangalore and Pune. The outing in Bangalore might not have been fruitful for Delhi Daredevils but the Pune visit rubbed off all disappointments when youngsters Sanju Samson smashed the home side all around the park to score IPL 10’s first hundred.

Kings XI Punjab on the other hand lost momentum when they visited Kolkata in their last game. Losing their first match in the competition, Punjab now have two wins and a loss under their belt.

The Delhi track might also surprise like the one did in Kolkata. It would be interesting to see the nature of the pitch and the team selections.

What’s under the belt

Delhi Daredevils are playing their first game at home in the season but the Zaheer Khan-led side has already shown its mettle in away games which allows the spectators and fans to expect another good show from this side. Moreover, the bowling department is strong enough and has been producing decent results while the youngsters in the batting order have been spotted taking the charge of the situation whenever required.

Kings XI Punjab were thumped by Kolkata Knight Riders in their last game and would have certainly lost momentum in the contest.

Limitations

The overseas batsmen in the Delhi side haven’t yet lived up to the expectations. There has been a lot of dependence upon the young guys as far as the batting is concerned.

For Kings XI Punjab, the quick bowlers need to hit the deck at correct line and length. In the previous game, a flurry of length deliveries wide outside the off-stump were witnessed especially from Ishant Sharma that allowed the batsmen to stretch their arms freely and hammer the ball through the cover region.

Players to watch

No one really will debate about Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson as the two youngsters are looking good while holding the willow and both have proved the reason behind being the most talked about young lads.

Glenn Maxwell and David Miller would be expected to produce some good and decent stuff to make their team re build the confidence.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd