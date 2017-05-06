IPL 2017 Preview: Delhi Daredevils face uphill task against table-toppers Mumbai Indians

Delhi Daredevils will once again rely on Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson to steer them to another victory. (Source: AP) Delhi Daredevils will once again rely on Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson to steer them to another victory. (Source: AP)

After an emphatic seven-wicket win over Gujarat Lions, Delhi Daredevils host table-toppers Mumbai Indians at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium. Both the teams come in with a win in their previous match. Delhi rode on Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson’s partnership while skipper Rohit Sharma guided his side to a five-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. In their previous meeting, the Indians managed to register a 14 run victory over DD. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

What’s in the kitty

Race to be in top four is taking pace. Mumbai won’t feel the pressure as they are the only team to qualify for the play-offs so far. However, situation is not the same for Delhi, as they find themselves in a must-win situation after a shaky start in the season. So a win tonight for DD will mean that they continue to stay in the hunt for the play-off spot while on the other hand, MI will look to strengthen their place at the top of the table. It will be interesting to see how Rohit Sharma uses his troops against an inform Pant and Samson.

Limitations

Even after having players like Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Samson and Karun Nair, Delhi had difficulties in finding a perfect and balanced batting order. Karun Nair’s experience as a skipper has raised several eyebrows and it will be important for the right-handed batsmen to live up to the expectations. Meanwhile for Mumbai, performance by their middle order batsmen has been an area of concern.

Players to watch out for

After an aggressive performance against Gujarat, 19-year old Pant and Samson will be the key players for the hosts. For Mumbai, Rohit’s performance with the bat and Jasprit Bumrah bowling during death overs is something what the crowd would like to see. Added to that are the all-round skills of the Pandya brothers which will be crucial for the visitors.

