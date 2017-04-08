IPL 2017 Preview: Delhi Daredevils eye fresh start against depleted Royal Challengers Bangalore

Delhi Daredevils meet Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bangalore. Delhi Daredevils meet Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bangalore.

The second match of the day sees Royal Challengers Bangalore lock horns with Delhi Daredevils in their own backyard. An injury-hit Bangalore side started off the IPL 10 with a loss against the defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad. Bangalore is one franchise who have lost a major number of players due to injury. KL Rahul was ruled out of the competition while skipper Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers are also missing the initial stages and this has had an impact on their performance in the first game.

While Delhi Daredevils on the other hand seem to be promising with their current line up. They consist of a combination of hard hitters and bowlers who can be brutal on their day.

What’s under the belt

Royal Challengers Bangalore might have lost the momentum in the beginnings but their batting abilities can anchor them back on track with authority. Chris Gayle, Shane Watson and Kedar Jadhav are presently the names in that tally who can make a difference in the results for Bangalore.

Delhi Daredevils seem to be a fresh bunch with a lot more and talented bunch of cricketers roped in. Carlos Brathwaite and Sam Billings’ ability to smash the ball hard can turn tables for Delhi.

Limitations

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have always faced a problem with their bowling abilities. The leakage of runs in the death overs pushes them on the back-foot.

Delhi Daredevils’ batsmen need to chip in at crucial stages and give big partnerships and capitalise on the starts they get.

Players to watch out for

For RCB, flamboyant batsman Chris Gayle can prove to be the most important player especially in the absence of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

Delhi Daredevils would depend upon the West Indies player Carlos Brathwaite and would expect him to repeat the World T20 feat to give them a flying start. On the other hand youngster Khaleel Ahmed is the one on whom the Delhi side can bank upon.

Delhi Daredevils consist of a bunch of youngsters while an injury-affected Bangalore would be looking to gain their winning ways back with this clash.

