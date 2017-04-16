IPL 2017 Points Table, Standings, IPL 10 Team Standings, Net Run Rate

This is the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League. (Source: BCCI) This is the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League. (Source: BCCI)

The tenth edition of the Indian Premier League began on April 5 and has unfolded a number of on and off-fields incidents. Defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad began their tournament against injury-affected Royal Challengers Banaglore in Hyderabad. The David Warner-led side were clinical with their approach and started the season in a superb fashion. They smashed 207 runs and eventually won the match by 35 runs.

So far the competition has been a neck-and-neck affair and as always, it could go either way. Franchises won’t be in any mood to let go of the their hopes of winning the title in its tenth year.

Points Table

Teams P W L Points NRR Kolkata Knight Riders 4 3 1 6 +1.265 Mumbai Indians 4 3 1 6 +0.308 Delhi Daredevils 3 2 1 4 +2.217 Sunrisers Hyderabad 4 2 2 4 +0.632 Kings XI Punjab 4 2 2 4 -0.309 Royal Challengers Bangalore 4 1 3 2 -1.044 Gujarat Lions 3 1 2 2 -1.386 Rising Pune Supergiant 4 1 3 2 -1.537

