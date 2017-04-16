IPL 2017 Points Table, Standings, IPL 10 Team Standings, Net Run Rate

Latest News

April 16, 2017
The tenth edition of the Indian Premier League began on April 5 and has unfolded a number of on and off-fields incidents. Defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad began their tournament against injury-affected Royal Challengers Banaglore in Hyderabad. The David Warner-led side were clinical with their approach and started the season in a superb fashion. They smashed 207 runs and eventually won the match by 35 runs.

So far the competition has been a neck-and-neck affair and as always, it could go either way. Franchises won’t be in any mood to let go of the their hopes of winning the title in its tenth year.

 

Points Table

Teams P W L Points NRR
Kolkata Knight Riders 4 3 1 6 +1.265
Mumbai Indians 4 3 1 6 +0.308
Delhi Daredevils 3 2 1 4 +2.217
Sunrisers Hyderabad 4 2 2 4 +0.632
Kings XI Punjab 4 2 2 4 -0.309
Royal Challengers Bangalore 4 1 3 2 -1.044
Gujarat Lions 3 1 2 2 -1.386
Rising Pune Supergiant 4 1 3 2 -1.537

 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

16th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 16, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Lions

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
TODAY

17th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 16, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rising Pune Supergiant

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

18th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 17, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

19th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 17, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

20th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 18, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot