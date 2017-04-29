IPL 2017 Play-off scenario explained: How teams can qualify for knock-outs?

Rising Pune Supgain can still qualify for the play-offs. (Source: BCCI) Rising Pune Supgain can still qualify for the play-offs. (Source: BCCI)

The 10th season of Indian Premier League is entering its business end with each team having played atleast seven matches. Kolkata Knight Riders are at the top of the table with 14 points from nine games. They have won seven and lost two matches. Mumbai Indians, who led the table for a brief period, are currently second in the table, with 12 points with six wins from eight matches. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

The third and fourth position have seen different teams but defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad look good to seal a play-off spot. The fourth place is a tough battle between five teams. though Royal Challengers Bangalore are all but out of the race. Here is a detailed analysis of which team needs to do what to make it to the knockout stages:

Kolkata Knight Riders: They have done well to lead the table at this stage. And if they continue to play like they have, nothing can stop them from advancing. They have five matches and need to win atleast to one more to confirm the spot. Since they have been better then the rest, they can rest assured of a spot in play-offs.

Mumbai Indians: The only other team that has dominated the points table. They have been first or second since their first loss. With 12 points and six more matches in hand, their road to qualification should not be a difficult one. A couple of more wins should see them at 16 points and through to knockouts.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: The defending champions have had a little blip in an otherwise top effort. They have 11 points from nine matches. This leaves them with five matches and maximum 10 points on offer. If they win all five, they can top the table given Kolkata and Mumbai lose two matches each. But wins in three more matches will see them through.

Rising Pune Supergiant: The Pune team is the strongest contender for the fourth spot right now. They have four wins and four losses from eight games. They can afford to lose two more and still have a chance to qualify. That will need Kolkata, Mumbai and Hyderabad to keep winning. If RPS win their remaining matches, it will be an easy road for them but if they lose three and win three, the equation will be defined by the net run-rate.

Gujarat Lions: Most teams have six matches in hand and so does Gujarat. They have won three and lost five off the eight they have played. With wins in their next games they can win all but that will need others to lose. This can take the battle to net run-rate.

Kings XI Punjab: Another team that can still qualify for the play-offs. They are sixth in the points table but have six matches in hand. With three wins and five losses, they also need to win most of the remaining matches and have a similar scenario with Kings XI.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: This is the most interesting scenario among all teams. Bangalore have lost five won three and a washout out of the nine matches. But they can still qualify. They need to win all their remaining matches which will put them on 15 points. Even if they lose one more, they can qualify, given Kolkata, Mumbai and Hyderabad win at least three of their remaining matches.

Delhi Daredevils: They are last in the points table but have played only seven games. They can qualify easily by winning all their remaining matches. Even if they don’t they need to win five of their remaining seven matches. If they win three, they need to hope that others lose all their matches while Kolkata, Mumbai and Hdyerabad win.

