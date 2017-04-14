IPl 2017: One of the key tactics is try to catch your opponent by surprise, says Tom Moody

Tom Moody was not surprises when Sunil Narine opened for Kolkata Knight Riders. (Source: BCCI) Tom Moody was not surprises when Sunil Narine opened for Kolkata Knight Riders. (Source: BCCI)

The game of cricket has evolved with the advent of Twenty20 format and most players are now capable of playing many roles, Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Tom Moody observed.

“In Twenty cricket you have to be alert and aware that anything can be possible, whether it’s spinner open the bowling or batting. Most cricketers are pretty adaptable and versatile now,” Moody said of Sunil Narine’s 18-ball 37 while opening the batting that set up KKR’s eight-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab last night.

It was not a surprise element for Moody who coached Melbourne Renegades where Narine had opened thrice in the Big Bash League.

“As a side need to be prepared for the unexpected. One of the key tactics is try to catch your opponent by surprise. Even if you steal an over from the game with bat or ball it gives you a big advantage. KKR felt good reason to go with the change at top of the order given the loss of Chris Lynn.”

One of the key decisions they have taken is to leave out Kane Williamson but Moody said the New Zealand captain was aware of that the team combination.

“It’s difficult for any franchise to leave high quality overseas players. One of them being Kane. We are aware of hisclass. But it’s about getting the right combination to have the consistency in a tournament. Kane is fully aware of the situation. He understands, team comes first for him. His chance will come.”

Drawing an analogy with Ben Cutting who returned with the man-of-the-match award in the last year’s final, Moody said he sat on sidelines nearly 70 per cent of the matches last year.

“His chance came and he capitalised and made a significant contribution.”

Moody further said the IPL has given the right platform for Indian talented youngsters to make a successful transition to International cricket.

“Past nine years have seen a significant change in quality of domestic talents. Most young talents are ready and prepared now. They know what’s required to step up to next level. In the first few years, it was a big gap between quality Indian players and the overseas players. But now it’s close considerably.”

Asked whether increasing the foreigners’ quota from four would be the way forward he said, “We see a lot of Indian talents coming through. If we flood the tournament with overseas, we lose opportunity for Indian talent to emerge. It’s the Indian Premier League so focus should be on domestic talents.”

Moody backed their star Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman who had a poor outing in Mumbai, where he conceded 34 runs from his 2.4 overs.

“I don’t think it’s got anything to do with his injury. He’s been playing the Test and ODI series in Sri Lanka. His form has been good. I think he can have an off day like any bowler. With the opponent getting on top of him, I still think he’s effective as he’s been in the past. But it was not his day in Mumbai and I’m sure it will come back shortly.”

He further showered praise on leg-spinner Rashid Khan who has made a big impression with six wickets in three matches after becoming the first Afghan to play in the IPL.

“He’s unique in the sense that he spins the ball both ways. Most of the batsmen who have come across him till today are not able to pick which way it’s turning. They are not sure whether it’s spinning to leg or off.

“It’s wonderful for Afghanistan cricket. We are fortunate to have both of them — Khan and Mohammed Nabi. They are match-winners and players who have got the ability to change.”

