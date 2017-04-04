IPL 2017: No room for complacency, says Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody

Tom Moody coached Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 9 final. (Source: Express file photo) Tom Moody coached Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 9 final. (Source: Express file photo)

Sunrisers Hyderabad would not take things for granted as they lock horns with a weakened Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL opener on Wednesday, said home team coach Tom Moody. “We know that tomorrow night it’s going to be a difficult match for us, regardless of the fact that we beat them in the final, regardless of the fact that there are a number of injuries,” Moody said.

“At the end of the day, when you got 120 balls in a contest with bat and ball, it can be small margins, we have to make sure we get everything absolutely right on the night to make sure we secure a win.”

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated RCB in the title clash of the previous edition. “In T20 cricket, regardless of whether you won or not last year you need to continue to evolve and constantly push yourself to improve and stay ahead of your opponents, hopefully, we will manage to do that,” he said.

The team understood that Mustafizur Rahman would be unavailable at least for a small portion of the tournament and strategised accordingly in the IPL auction, he said. Referring to David Warner’s half century at Dharamsala in the fourth Test against India, Moody said the captain’s form is not a concern. “He (Warner) is one shot away from destroying any attack that comes his way. We are looking forward to tomorrow.”

Warner has evolved as a “complete cricketer” over the years and he has been “terrific” as captain in the last two years, he said. Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, the two Afghan players acquired by SRH this year, add a lot of variety and depth to the side, Moody said.

