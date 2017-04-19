IPL 2017: No one can compete with me…I consider myself as a special talent, says Yusuf Pathan

Yusuf Pathan hit a brisk fifty, and stitched a match-winning partnership with Manish Pandey against Delhi Daredevils. (Source: PTI) Yusuf Pathan hit a brisk fifty, and stitched a match-winning partnership with Manish Pandey against Delhi Daredevils. (Source: PTI)

After a crucial, and brisk, fifty against Delhi Daredevils, Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Yusuf Pathan is high on confidence and feels he is the special one and pays little attention to who is ahead of him at the moment.

“It does not matter to me who’s ahead of me (in representing India). I think no one can compete with me. I consider myself as a special talent,” Pathan told PTI in an interview on Wednesday.

Runs off Pathan’s willow haven’t come on a consistent basis but he continues to be an important batsman in KKR set-up. The 39-ball 59 against Delhi was a special knock, under pressure, and the right-hander says he will continue to back his talent.

“I have to back my talent. It does not take time for things to change. If I continue to perform well, at some point I will get an opportunity if not today then tomorrow,” Pathan said.

Teams M W L D P NRR KKR 5 4 1 0 8 +1.013 MI 5 4 1 0 8 +0.302 SH 5 3 2 0 6 +0.549 DD 4 2 2 0 4 +1.635 KXIP 5 2 3 0 4 -0.302 KXIP 5 2 3 0 4 -0.942 GL 4 1 3 0 2 -1.084 RCB 5 1 4 0 2 -1.095

“I don’t want to look at others. My job is to play good cricket and the start has been good this time. I should be satisfied with my cricket and be prepared whenever I get a chance,” he added.

Pathan insisted that he will not change his gameplan and continue to play his natural game.

“There was a lot of pressure I just wanted to play my natural game. You will always get out at some point, be it in the first ball or in the 40th ball. But it’s about playing my shots and making the balls count,” he said about his knock.

For the aggressive batsman, it has been a roller-coaster ride with two-time champions KKR. He has had his share of plenty of ups and downs but continues to get support of the team.

“The only message from Shah Rukh Khan continue to entertain the way you have been,” Pathan said.

The right-hander revealed that he has made some changes in his game and is valuing his wicket more.

“I think as long as I am at the crease, the team will win comfortably. In the past, I have seen the team has gone on to lose the match after I got out. All these things, I have brought some changes in my game. It’s about playing shots.”

“I just want to enjoy my cricket. If you see in the last game, I’ve started playing shots from the very second ball. My style has not changed, it is just that I want to make sure that I take the team through till end. This is the only change,” he said.

KKR had a shake-up in the coaching staff and the India discard was all praise for chief coach Jacques Kallis and his deputy Simon Katich for bringing a balance in the team.

“The credit goes to Katich and Kallis. They have put on a lot of hard work. They have put a clear pictures on every player’s mind. Everyone knows their role well. If you play well result will come your way.”

