IPL 2017: My natural way of batting is see ball-hit ball, says Jos Buttler

Some serious power hitting form the willow of Jos Buttler saw Mumbai Indians chase down 199 within 15 overs against KXIP on Thursday. It was Jos Buttler who grabbed all the limelight and was the star of the show for MI as he hit a quickfire 77 off 37 balls and was adjudged the ‘Man of the Match’ for his explosive innings.

After his innings Buttler spoke to iplt20.com ans revelaed his mantra of success and said,”“It was very close actually to my natural way of batting. It is nice actually when the opposition scores big; (then) you know you have only one way to take the game on. Today from the outset I was really looking to play my shots and kick on so that’s a very natural way of batting – see ball, hit ball.”

Teams M W L D P NRR KKR 5 4 1 0 8 +1.013 MI 5 4 1 0 8 +0.302 SH 5 3 2 0 6 +0.549 DD 4 2 2 0 4 +1.635 KXIP 5 2 3 0 4 -0.302 KXIP 5 2 3 0 4 -0.942 GL 4 1 3 0 2 -1.084 RCB 5 1 4 0 2 -1.095

Speaking I had a fantastic time batting (here). I have found good form so far in the tournament, but hadn’t really kicked on and made a big contribution.So (I’m) delighted today to really go on and make that good score. It was a fantastic wicket, a small ground and so I’m delighted to go on. It was great fun out there.”

Speaking about his partnership with Parthiv, he said, “We both played our natural games. We complement each other well. He is a short left-hander, he looks to sit back and play square of the wicket and complements me with a different style at the other end. It is great fun to bat with a very calm guy. It is great that we managed to put a big partnership.”

Speaking about the team’s approach, Buttler concluded, “After the start that we got, we obviously got to a manageable task to score from there on;we probably needed eight runs per over for (the remaining) 14 or 15 overs.We knew that we could keep going because we had lots of batters to come.So we thought (the) run rate does come into it at some point in the tournament,and tonight (for us) to really kick on and try and win the game in less than 20 overs was really important.”

First Published on: April 21, 2017 6:24 pm

