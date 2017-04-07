Latest News

IPL 2017: Mustafizur Rahman to take time out before joining Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mustafizur Rahman had earlier expressed his doubts on whether he will be participating in IPL 2017 at all.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:April 7, 2017 7:07 pm
Mustafizur Rahman is now set to take some time off after the series in Bangladesh before joining Sunrisers Hyderabad. (Source: File)

Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman will be taking time off before joining Sunrisers Hyderabad for the 2017 season of the IPL. It was earlier revealed that Rahman will be participating in the IPL only after the conclusion of the ODI series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. According to Wisden, the pacer is now set to take some time off after the series in Bangladesh before joining the Sunrisers.

Rahman was also quoted in report in which he conveyed his doubts on his participation in IPL 2017. “I have learnt a lot from IPL, but I don’t think I will be able to make it for the tournament this time around. I’m waiting for a permission from the board,” he said a week go. “I’m still not sure whether I will be able to play too many games. Even if I go, I will have to return by the first week of May. I am yet to get back to my rhythm, so Mashrafe (Mortaza) bhai suggested me to skip the IPL. I am seriously considering his advice. We have a long session ahead and it is important that I remain fit.”

According to reports, he will now be joining the Sunrisers after taking a week off following the conclusion of the series in Sri Lanka. Mustafizur’s IPL 2017 stint will be short any how, as he has to join his Bangladesh team mates for a triangular series with New Zealand in Ireland starting on May 12.

Mustafizur was a crucial element of the Sunrisers side that went on to win their maiden IPL title in 2016. He picked up 17 wickets at an economy rate of 6.9 in what was his debut IPL season.

