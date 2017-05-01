IPL 2017, MI vs RCB: Mumbai Indians limit Royal Challengers Bangalore to 162/8

RCB score 162/8 against MI. (Source: BCCI) RCB score 162/8 against MI. (Source: BCCI)

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 162/8 in 20 overs against Mumbai Indians on Monday. RCB made three changes to the team won the toss and elected to bat first. RCB started off well after Mandeep Singh began to take on the Mumbai bowlers but his stay at the crease wasn’t for a longer period as he was sent back to the dugout by Karn Sharma for 20. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

The misery for Kohli-led side continued when the skipper departed at a team score of 40 runs while Travis Head failed to leave a mark in the middle.

Krunal Pandya scalped Head for 12 after his brother Hardik completed the catch in the deep. While the top order batsmen continued with their dismal form, South Africa’s mainstay AB de Villiers chipped in with 43 runs. The right-handed batsman looked aggressive as he smashed three sixes and three boundaries during the course of his stay at Wankhede Stadium.

But his journey with the bat concluded when de Villiers tried to slog Krunal over square leg boundary but only managed to top edge it to Jasprit Bumrah.

Shane Watson was the next man to go back cheaply for 3 after trying to go hard on Bumrah off a good length delivery. Watson missed the delivery that went past him to dismantle the woodwork behind. Tottering at 108/5, Bangalore seemed to once again move towards a batting collapse but Kedar Jhadav and Pawan Negi’s partnership in the end guided them to a respectable total.

McClenaghan bagged two in two in the final over when he removed Negi for 35 who tried to smash one hard over long on but only gave a catch to Pollard and then Jadhav for 28. No runs were scored off the last three deliveries as Srinath was ran-out on the last ball of the innings.

