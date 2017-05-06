IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians qualify for play-off, Twitterati praise after 146-run win over Delhi

Harbhajan Singh took three wickets on a day when Mumbai Indians blew away Delhi Daredevils. (Source: IPL) Harbhajan Singh took three wickets on a day when Mumbai Indians blew away Delhi Daredevils. (Source: IPL)

The Delhi Daredevils batting line up suffered a demolition at the hands of the Mumbai Indians. Chasing a mammoth 213-run target set by the latter, Delhi were dismissed for a paltry 66. They hence lost by a margin of 146 runs, the highest ever in the IPL. On a day when almost all individuals in the Mumbai Indians bowling line up delivered, Harbhajan Singh and Karn Sharma took three wickets apiece.

Mumbai managed to reach the gigantic total largely due to the strike power of West Indies duo Kieran Pollard and Lendl Simmons. Rohit Sharma, Parthiv Patel and Hardik Pandya also played important cameos. Simmons made 66 off 43 balls while Pollard scored 63 in 35. Between them, they shared 10 fours and eight sixes. The Delhi Daredevils bowling line up, generally regarded as one of the fiercest in the league, was hit all over the park by the Mumbai batsmen.

Delhi started their improbable chase with a first ball duck from Sanju Samson. Mitchell McClenaghan was the man who provided the breakthrough. It is telling that the highest scorer for Delhi was Karun Nair with 21 runs.

Here are a few reactions to the match:

Fantastic stuff from everyone! Way to go @mipaltan! Power 💪💪💪 #DDvMI — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 6 May 2017

This is as powerful a performance as you can see from @mipaltan With bat and ball. Almost intimidatingly so — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 6 May 2017

Big let down by Delhi. Everything suggested tight contest but was not to be. Meanwhile MI brilliant with bat & ball. Team to beat! #IPL2017 — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) 6 May 2017

