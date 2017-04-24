IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma plays a game of TT with his wife, watch video

Rohit Sharma showed that his wife could learn a trick or two from him. (Source: File) Rohit Sharma showed that his wife could learn a trick or two from him. (Source: File)

After beating Delhi Daredevils at their fortress, Mumbai Indians consolidated their position at the top of the points table in the tenth edition of Indian Premier League. Mumbai, who started their IPL campaign with a defeat against Rising Pune Supergiant, came back strong and have been on a winning roar as the tournament is about to enter its second half.

After coming back from an injury, MI skipper Rohit Sharma is surely not into the top scorer chart but with his team performing well, he has been enjoying on and off the field. A 14-run win over Zaheer Khan-led side helped the two times defending champions feel much better but also let them vitalise their minds off the field. Rohit took to social media and posted a video of him playing table tennis with his wife Ritika Sajdeh.

Ritika, who is also his agent, was seen taking some schooling TT from her hubby before he showed her that she could learn a thing or two from him.

Schooling the wife at TT @ritssajdeh A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on Apr 23, 2017 at 6:22am PDT

Mumbai Indians host Rising Pune Supergiant on April 24 and will be hopping of taking a revenge against Steve Smith’s side. It will be the second Maharashtra Derby of the season . RPS come in good fettle as they managed to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 21 runs in their previous match.

