IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond stresses on importance of managing workload of bowlers

Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond stressed on the importance of managing workload of bowlers in the IPL. Bond said that he and Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene were aware of all their bowlers and the need to manage workload, in particular for those who have recently returned from injury.

Bond gave the example of Lasith Malinga to emphasize his point, “Even though Mali (Malinga) hasn’t had the best of times, there were going to be games he was to be pulled out because we wanted to make sure he is fresh and rested.” Mailnga has been out of form this season in the IPL and has been leaking runs. “There is a lot of discussion between myself, Mahela Jayawardane and (team) management about managing him through a tighter schedule (of the) IPL this year,” he said.

“This is a long tournament and we want guys all fit and fine at the back-end of the tournament. We have got good back-up in Mitch (Mitchell) Johnson and Tim Southee. So that’s the challenge for us now, who to play, because we have got a good bowling stock,” said Bond.

Despite their strike bowler experiencing a rough patch, Mumbai Indians have experienced a good run in the first half of the league stage. They went on a winning streak that lasted six games and have lost just two of the eight they have played so far. They hence top the table with a two point-lead on Kolkata Knight Riders.

