IPL 2017: MS Dhoni unfolds a masterclass behind the stumps; watch video

MS Dhoni stumped out AB de Villiers during RPS’ match against RCB. (Source: BCCI) MS Dhoni stumped out AB de Villiers during RPS’ match against RCB. (Source: BCCI)

The former Indian skipper MS Dhoni yet again showcased superb glove work when he stumped out Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman AB de Villiers off Imran Tahir. The incident happened on the second ball of Imran Tahir’s second over during the IPL encounter between RCB and Rising Pune Supergiant.

De Villiers missed out a delivery from his South African teammate and Dhoni without wasting anytime removed the bails from the groove to dismiss the dangerous looking Proteas batsman. The dismissal later proved a fruitful one for Rising Pune as the Steve Smith-led side eventually clinched a win in Bangalore by 27 runs.

Earlier, the Rising Pune Supergiant after batting first posted 161/8 in allotted 20 overs. The openers gave Pune a solid start as they put on 63 runs on the board but a flurry of wickets at the end reduced Pune to 131/7. Adam Milne and S Aravind dismantled the Pune middle-order while Shane Watson scalped the big wicket of Dhoni after cleaning him up at the end of the 16th over.

But Manoj Tiwary held on to his nerves and his heroic knock of 11-ball 27 anchored Pune to a total of 161/8.

Youngster Rahul Tripathi once again top scored with 31 while Ajinkya Rahane was sent back in the hut after scoring 30 by Samuel Badree.

In reply, Royal Challengers Bangalore lost Mandeep Singh for a duck but skipper Virat Kohli and Ab de Villiers tried to show resistance against the RPS bowling line up. Just when the two right-handed aggressive batsmen were able to stitch a partnership, Kohli played a bad shot off Ben Stokes only to give a catch to Rahane in the out-field.

Next it was De Villiers who was undone after Dhoni produced a masterclass behind the stumps and eventually the home side fell short of 26 runs during the chase.

