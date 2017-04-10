IPL 2017: MS Dhoni shows off dancing skills alongside RPS teammates, watch video

MS Dhoni dancing in the video. (Source: Instagram) MS Dhoni dancing in the video. (Source: Instagram)

MS Dhoni is having fun after being relieved from his captaincy duties at the Rising Pune Supergiant franchise. Before this, we rarely see him expressing himself on the field. Off it? We only get a glimpse when he posts something on his social media accounts.

That is what he did on Sunday. In a video posted by Dhoni on his Instagram account, he is seen dancing with his RPS teammates. Ajinkya Rahane is accompanying him in the dance moves.

The former India captain made a video using the Boomerang account. The video has close to 700,000 views and more than 4000 comments.

It’s been just five that the tenth season of Indian Premier League. Defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad have once again dominated the first week. While other teams have had mixed results, SRH have won all their games so far.

Rising Pune Supergiant have also had mixed fortunes. While they won the first game, they lost their second. This is only the second season for RPS in IPL.

Steve Smith is captaining RPS this year but Dhoni too can be seen instructing fielders and giving advice to Smith on certain occasions.

Earlier, RPS owner Sanjeev Goenka’s brother Harsh took a dig at Dhoni for his slow strike and even posted a tweet expressing his displeasure. This did not go done well with the fans of Dhoni who shamed Harsh. The tweet was later deleted.

