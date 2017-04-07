Latest News

IPL 2017: MS Dhoni reprimanded for Level 1 offence

MS Dhoni admitted the Level 1 offence (Article 2.1.1) for conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 7, 2017 2:29 pm
MS Dhoni is currently the wicketkeeper of the RPS. (Source: File)

After Rising Pune Supergiant secured their first victory on their home turf, former skipper and current wicketkeeper MS Dhoni was reprimanded by the Match Referee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.

MS Dhoni admitted the Level 1 offence (Article 2.1.1) for conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game.

For Level 1 breaches of the IPL Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding. Further details are awaited.

As of there is now confirmation but it seems like he might have been booked because of his DRS gesture while keeping to an Imran Tahir delivery . It was in Tahir’s third over that he struck Kieran Pollard on the pads and gave a vociferous appeal and Dhoni jokingly signalled for a DRS review. However, the match referee doesn’t seem to have taken kindly to it.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

30th march will be remembered as world apology day 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

3rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 7, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

4th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 8, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

5th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 8, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

6th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 9, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Lions

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

7th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 9, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai