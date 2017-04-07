IPL 2017: MS Dhoni reprimanded for Level 1 offence

MS Dhoni is currently the wicketkeeper of the RPS. (Source: File) MS Dhoni is currently the wicketkeeper of the RPS. (Source: File)

After Rising Pune Supergiant secured their first victory on their home turf, former skipper and current wicketkeeper MS Dhoni was reprimanded by the Match Referee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.

MS Dhoni admitted the Level 1 offence (Article 2.1.1) for conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game.

For Level 1 breaches of the IPL Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding. Further details are awaited.

As of there is now confirmation but it seems like he might have been booked because of his DRS gesture while keeping to an Imran Tahir delivery . It was in Tahir’s third over that he struck Kieran Pollard on the pads and gave a vociferous appeal and Dhoni jokingly signalled for a DRS review. However, the match referee doesn’t seem to have taken kindly to it.

