IPL 2017: MS Dhoni dismisses Dinesh Karthik with a spot-on throw on to the stumps, watch video

MS Dhoni later played a valuable cameo with the bat for Rising Pune Supergiant against Gujarat Lions.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:May 1, 2017 11:27 pm
MS Dhoni showed why he is still considered one of the best wicket keepers in the world. (Source: IPL)

MS Dhoni showed why he is recognised as one of the best wicket keepers in the world. It was in the last over of Gujarat Lions’ innings against Rising Pune Supergiant and Dinesh Karthik was the victim of Dhoni’s accuracy. RPS had done a good job of restricting Gujarat Lions to a below-180 total and it was important to get Karthik out with three balls remaining in the last over.

Basil Thampi swung at the third ball and missed and Karthik immediatly called for a single. Dhoni collected the ball and threw back on to the stumps in a flash. The throw was spot on and Karthik dived but was short of the crease. He got up and walked back straightaway. Gujarat were 161/9 and their last wicket fell off the very next ball.

Dhoni then played a valuable cameo with the bat as he shared a 76-run partnership with Ben Stokes. Stokes was the aggressor and Dhoni stood by and let the Englishman do the hitting. He would have wanted to bat his way through the innings but was dismissed by Basil Thampi on 26.

Dhoni had struggled to find form with the bat in the intial few matches but has been making significant victories for the Rising Pune Supergiant.

