IPL 2017 MI vs SRH: Mumbai Indians end Sunrisers Hyderabad’s winning run with four-wicket victory

A week gone in the tenth edition of Indian Premier League and there is only one team that is still unbeaten — Kings XI Punjab. Defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad, who had won both their previous matches, suffered its first defeat of this season at the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede stadium on Wednesday.

Mumbai, playing at the home ground, first restricted Hyderabad to a low total of 158 for the loss of eight wickets and chased down the 159-run target with four wickets and 10 balls in hand.

Hyderabad never looked in the game after Mumbai got off to a brisk start with openers Parthiv Patel and Jos Buttler, who shared a 28-run stand off 19 balls. They lost captain Rohit Sharma soon after for four runs to Rashid Khan but last match’s hero Nitish Rana stabilised the chase with Parthiv.

The third wicket to fall for Mumbai was that of Parthiv. The wicketkeeper-batsmen was in top form and dealt in boundaries. He missed out on a half-century by 11 runs. His 39-run innings had seven fours in it.

Rana then took over after Parthiv’s wicket and despite Kieron Pollard’s wicket, never let the momentum go away. Krunal Pandya smashed a 20-ball 37 to all but seal the deal for Mumbai.

Hyderabad picked up two late wickets in Krunal and Nitish but it was too late for them as Mumbai needed only four runs to win when the sixth wicket fell.

Not only Mumbai batsmen but their bowlers were also spot on to restrict Hyderabad to 158 for 8.

Electing to bowl after winning the toss, Mumbai kept the dangerous SRH openers David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan quiet during the powerplay. It was only after the seventh over that both openers looked to attack the bowlers.

Warner, who top-scored with a 34-ball 49, was the first wicket to fall when he tried to switch-hit Harbhajan. At that stage, SRH were 81 for the loss of one wicket.

But soon after Warner’s wicket, SRH stalled and lost Deepak Hooda, Dhawan and Yuvraj Singh in the space of three overs and scored only 18 runs from 15 balls.

Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga then produced stunning death bowling to keep Hyderabad under control. Both the bowlers used the slower ball to a great effect. Bumrah picked up three wickets giving away 24 runs from his four overs.

