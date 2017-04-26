Latest News

IPL 2017, MI vs RPS: Steve Smith turned to MS Dhoni for advice in crunch situation, watch video

Rising Pune Supergiant eventually won the match by 3 runs after they restricted Mumbai Indians to a total of 157 runs.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:April 26, 2017 4:15 pm
Steve Smith, Steve Smith news, Steve Smith updates, Steve Smith captain, MS Dhoni, MS Dhoni news, MS Dhoni batting, sports news, sports, cricket news, Cricket, Indian Express RPS beat MI by 3 runs. (Source: BCCI)

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni might have been out of the captaincy scenes in the ongoing Indian Premier League for his side Rising Pune Supergiant but he is still somebody who is asked for advice whenever the team is under crunch situation.

One such incident happened during Pune’s clash with Mumbai Indians when the Rohit Sharma-led side needed 17 runs to win in the last over. Ben Stokes bowled a tidy penultimate over and the skipper Smith now was in dilemma as to whom he should give the last over. Smith didn’t waste much time and rushed to Dhoni to seek his advice and the ball was handed over to Jaydev Unadkat.

 

The left-handed bowler first scalped Hardik Pandya after Ben Stokes grabbed a stunning catch in the deep on the very first delivery.

The batsmen crossed the half-way mark during the first ball and Rohit Sharma was on strike. The Indian opener then smashed the second ball of the over for a maximum while got out on the fourth one after indulging into a heated argument with on-field umpire.

Next Rising Pune Supergiant removed McClenaghan who was ran out on the penultimate delivery of the match. Harbhajan though ended the match with a flat six but that was never enough to conclude the proceedings in Mumbai’s favour.

Earlier, riding on Rahul Tripathi’s 45 and a quick-fire 13-ball 22 anchored Pune to a score of 160 runs in 20 overs and eventually win the match by 3 runs.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

It'll be a tough ask as Mumbai Indians have been on a roll 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

30th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 26, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

31st T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 27, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Lions

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

32nd T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 28, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

33rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 28, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

34th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 29, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune