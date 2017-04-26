IPL 2017, MI vs RPS: Steve Smith turned to MS Dhoni for advice in crunch situation, watch video

RPS beat MI by 3 runs. (Source: BCCI) RPS beat MI by 3 runs. (Source: BCCI)

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni might have been out of the captaincy scenes in the ongoing Indian Premier League for his side Rising Pune Supergiant but he is still somebody who is asked for advice whenever the team is under crunch situation.

One such incident happened during Pune’s clash with Mumbai Indians when the Rohit Sharma-led side needed 17 runs to win in the last over. Ben Stokes bowled a tidy penultimate over and the skipper Smith now was in dilemma as to whom he should give the last over. Smith didn’t waste much time and rushed to Dhoni to seek his advice and the ball was handed over to Jaydev Unadkat.

The left-handed bowler first scalped Hardik Pandya after Ben Stokes grabbed a stunning catch in the deep on the very first delivery.

The batsmen crossed the half-way mark during the first ball and Rohit Sharma was on strike. The Indian opener then smashed the second ball of the over for a maximum while got out on the fourth one after indulging into a heated argument with on-field umpire.

Next Rising Pune Supergiant removed McClenaghan who was ran out on the penultimate delivery of the match. Harbhajan though ended the match with a flat six but that was never enough to conclude the proceedings in Mumbai’s favour.

Earlier, riding on Rahul Tripathi’s 45 and a quick-fire 13-ball 22 anchored Pune to a score of 160 runs in 20 overs and eventually win the match by 3 runs.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd