IPL 2017, MI vs RPS: Hardik Pandya punishes Ashoke Dinda with four sixes and one four in 20th over

Hardik Pandya smashed four sixes and a four in Ashok Dinda’s last over of the innings. (Source: BCCI) Hardik Pandya smashed four sixes and a four in Ashok Dinda’s last over of the innings. (Source: BCCI)

Mumbai Indians’ batsman Hardik Pandya hammered quick bowler Ashok Dinda of Rising Pune Supergiant after the right-hand batsman scored three sixes and a boundary on the first four deliveries of Mumbai’s last over.

Rising Pune Supergiant took on Mumbai Indians in their own backyard and were looking forward to restrict the visitors for a low total. Tottering at 142/7 in the 19th over, Mumbai found themselves in a spot of bother before the start of the last over.

The first delivery was sent out of the park through the cover region and smashed the second one over long-off. The misery was added up on third ball when a near-helicopter stroke on a straight delivery came into play and Pandya was pretty successful in scoring a maximum on this one too.

A slight chance of a wicket on the fourth delivery was produced by Dinda when the Indian all-rounder edged one outside off-stump only to grab a boundary eventually. The penultimate delivery was again sent over the ropes. Though, some more fireworks were expected in the over but a run-out on a wide delivery and a single of the last one ended the over with Dinda leaking 30 runs in it.

Pandya remained unbeaten at 35. Mumbai Indians were put to bat by Steve Smith who won the toss. The visiting side smashed 184/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Earlier, opener Jos Buttler and Nitish Rana chipped in with aggressive 30 plus scores to guide their team to a massive total in the second match of the tenth edition of the IPL.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd