IPL 2017, MI vs RPS: Ajinkya Rahane displays sportsmanship to win hearts

Ajinkya Rahane is not just a talented cricketer but also plays within the spirit of the game. And he proved just that in the play-off match between Rising Pune Supergiant and Mumbai Indians.

While Pune won the Qualifier 1 match by 20 runs to book a spot in the final of Indian Premier League 2017, India’s Vice Captain Rahane won hearts by his gesture after Mumbai Indians’ Mitchell McClenaghan smashed a six.

Rahane ran to catch the ball towards the deep mid wicket region. The ball was caught but his right foot touched the boundary rope. He immediately threw the ball to captain Steven Smith who looked at the umpires for their verdict.

However, having realised that it was not out, Rahane signalled ‘six’ to the umpires, who did not pay heed to him and sent the decision upstairs.

If the 28-year old had jumped beyond the boundary before catching the ball, he would have managed to pull off a sensational catch. But his foot touched the rope, making it a six for Mumbai Indians.

Rahane’s half century had earlier helped his side set a strong target of 163. His knock was boosted by a barrage of sixes by MS Dhoni and a half century by Manoj Tiwary.

Rahane’s honesty won hearts of fans from both the teams, even though the decision went against the honest batsman’s team.

Pune will now play in the final of IPL 10 on Sunday againt the winner of Qualifier 2.

