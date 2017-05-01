Latest News

IPL 2017, MI vs RCB: Rohit Sharma dents Royal Challengers Bangalore’s hopes of must-need win

Mumbai have now won eight games out of their 10 and have moved up to first position in the points table.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: May 1, 2017 7:58 pm
IPL 2017, IPL 2017 news, IPL 2017 updates, Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma, Rohit Sharma runs, RCB, Virat Kohli, sports news, sports, cricket news, Cricket, Indian Express Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets. (Source: BCCI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered yet another defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians. Mumbai while chasing a target of 163 runs rode on Rohit Sharma’s unbeaten half century and notched up the win by 5 wickets at their home ground.(Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Mumbai have now won eight games out of their 10 and have moved up to first position in the points table. Mumbai needed two off the last two deliveries when Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma muscled an over-pitched delivery through the off-side to clinch the victory.

Here's what pundits and experts have to say about Mumbai's win.

 

 

 

Earlier, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians restricted RCB to a total 162/8 when Bangalore middle-order once again failed to capitalise on the start. AB de Villiers showed resistance to Mumbai bowling but that wasn’t enough as he too was sent back in the hut for 43. Later, Kedar Jadhav and Pawan Negi put up a good, solid stand to anchor their team to this total in 20 overs. Bangalore will next play Punjab while Mumbai will travel to Delhi for their next match.

