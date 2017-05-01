IPL 2017, MI vs RCB: Rohit Sharma dents Royal Challengers Bangalore’s hopes of must-need win

Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets. (Source: BCCI) Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets. (Source: BCCI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered yet another defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians. Mumbai while chasing a target of 163 runs rode on Rohit Sharma’s unbeaten half century and notched up the win by 5 wickets at their home ground.(Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Mumbai have now won eight games out of their 10 and have moved up to first position in the points table. Mumbai needed two off the last two deliveries when Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma muscled an over-pitched delivery through the off-side to clinch the victory.

Here’s what pundits and experts have to say about Mumbai’s win.

Good to see @ImRo45 back in form. Just right for @mipaltan at the tail end of the tournament. Next, need to use @hardikpandya7 more — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 1 May 2017

Well fought but Bangalore always 12-15 runs too few. Sterling knock from @ImRo45 to ensure Mumbai’s passage into play-offs has no hiccups — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) 1 May 2017

19th over is more crucial than the 20th while defending. Interesting to go with Arvind over Watson #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 1 May 2017

Yo boys👊 @mipaltan 🔝of th table..let’s keep th momentum guys ☑️ superb knock calm & composed @ImRo45. MI vs RCB — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 1 May 2017

Earlier, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians restricted RCB to a total 162/8 when Bangalore middle-order once again failed to capitalise on the start. AB de Villiers showed resistance to Mumbai bowling but that wasn’t enough as he too was sent back in the hut for 43. Later, Kedar Jadhav and Pawan Negi put up a good, solid stand to anchor their team to this total in 20 overs. Bangalore will next play Punjab while Mumbai will travel to Delhi for their next match.

