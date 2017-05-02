IPL 2017, MI vs RCB: A Royal send-off to Virat Kohli & Co. by Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Virat Kohli walks back after getting dismissed for 20 off Mitchell McClenaghan’s bowling on Monday. BCCI Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Virat Kohli walks back after getting dismissed for 20 off Mitchell McClenaghan’s bowling on Monday. BCCI

Poetic Justice

T20 isn’t a format that generally promotes poetic justice in cricket. It’s traditionally a brutal game designed for extreme elation and terrible heartache with little remorse for the fallen. But Mumbai might feel they got one back on Monday. If it was a controversial wide call that didn’t go their way, which robbed them off a win in their previous game at the Wankhede; here it was a wide, one bereft of any drama though, that played a huge role in turning the game in their favour.

It came at the end of the 18th over. Aniket Choudhary had till that point bowled an outstanding over in the circumstances. The awkwardly-tall pacer from Rajasthan had four slower deliveries and a pacy bouncer—the kinds that brought him into the selectors’ radar recently—to a startled Hardik Pandya. Mumbai had started the Choudhary over requiring 30 off the last three overs. Choudhary had given away only four runs with his first five deliveries. Now the pressure was on Pandya and Rohit Sharma. A boundary was sought desperately.

Throughout the second half of Mumbai’s run-chase, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers had stood at long-off and long-on respectively like two drill sergeants monitoring their young charges go about the task at hand. They would exchange glances and gestures after literally every delivery like they were judges at a talent competition. Choudhary had avoided any communication with RCB’s superstar mainstays during the first five deliveries. But then he slipped the fifth slower ball of the over slightly wide of Pandya’s off-stump. The wide ball meant Mumbai had an extra delivery to look for that much-needed boundary. And it also meant, Choudhary ended up having a chat with de Villiers as Kohli looked on. The seamer would later reveal that the conversation went something like this. “The batsman’s now expecting you to bowl a slower ball and will be shaping up for it. So slip him a fast one.” Choudhary’s mind was now scrambled. He’d kept a well-set Rohit and a dangerous Pandya at bay with his clever change of pace. But how could he not heed the word of someone with AB’s calibre—according to Choudhary anyway. He ran up and bowled a length delivery at decent pace angling into Pandya’s body. The extra momentum on the ball was exactly what Mumbai’s finisher was waiting for, and he flat-batted it with that short-arm pull motion over the mid-wicket fence. It was a telling blow in the scenario, and the momentum had shifted with that one blow which came off the extra delivery.

And once Rohit, who finished unbeaten on 56 off 37 and seems to be peaking at the right time, swept a Sreenath Aravind delivery in his generally preferred area at the Wankhede, over deep square-leg fence to the left of the emcee stage, RCB’s fate was more or less sealed. They were officially, with no mathematical chance left, knocked out of IPL X.

Negi’s worth

It can’t be easy being Pawan Negi. If anything his price-tags have been unfair on him. How often does anyone mention how much Kohli or de Villiers get paid per season? Yes, they are cricketing luminaries and also get retained by their franchise every season. But whether they’re on a roll like they were last season or having a tepid season like they are presently, never do you hear about how much they’re worth. But with poor Negi, regardless of what he does with bat or ball, it’s the money spent on him by the franchise that gets mentioned the moment his name props up in any conversation. It might have dropped from a whopping Rs 8.5 crore to Rs 1 crore this year, but it’s an albatross that still remains tightly wrapped around his neck. And debates rage on about why two franchises have seen so much potential in the young all-rounder without him having really done much of note.

But quietly and unassumingly, he’s if anything been the most consistent player for Bangalore in IPL X. And what a season it’s been for the generally high-flying Royal Challengers. They’ve dragged their feet through IPL X, looking listless and looking out of it for most parts of every match. But Negi has been by far their best bowler with 10 wickets at 14.50 and an economy of 6.04—which puts him at second-best behind Harbhajan Singh among the stingiest bowlers this season. And once again he was the only shining light on yet another forgettable night for RCB, with figures of 2/17 in his four overs.

His left-arm spin is very modern-age, flat and darting into the right-hander. But his strength has been clever changes of length and pace, almost Jadeja-esque, and both his wickets on the day came through deft changes in angle and trajectory. Only de Villiers and Kedar Jadhav have scored at a faster rate than Negi for Bangalore this season. And if not for his 23-ball 35, laced with three towering sixes, they wouldn’t have even come close to causing Mumbai a bother. And for once, nobody was talking about what he’s worth.

