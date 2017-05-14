IPL 2017, MI vs KKR: Momentum has been in our favour, says Saurabh Tiwary

Saurabh Tiwary made 52 out of 43 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday. (Source: IPL) Saurabh Tiwary made 52 out of 43 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday. (Source: IPL)

Both Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders have won two Indian Premier League titles each. But MI took the lead in the match to beat KKR by 9 runs on Saturday.

Saurabh Tiwary, who made 52 out of 43 balls, said that all players are provided with good training so that the team is always ready to cash on opportunities. Mumbai rested more than half of their side to make 173/5.

Tiwary said in a post-match conference, “We have a very good management that even when a player does not play regularly, he is provided with brilliant training during the nets. That way we are mentally prepared to cash on opportunities whenever they come our way.”

He credited the management for the preparation given to MI since the start of the camp to the players who do not play regularly so that they feel a part of the team. “However sometimes after a long stretch of time, it becomes difficult to play. Having said that, the kind of preparation we have, we displayed good strength despite playing the second team. Credit for that goes to the brilliant preparation MI were given since the camp was set. Even the players who do not play regularly are given training and necessary talks. They are not made to feel that they are not part of the team. That is the biggest plus point,” said Tiwary.

He said that his run out was not a late reaction. He said, “It was not a late reaction. I thought it was not run out. Usually, you need to run on every ball in the slog overs. It was my fault I did not run.”

Tiwary drew positives from the match against KKR, saying that momentum was in their favour. He hoped that having home advantage in the play-off will help their side to play well. He said, “In a playoff, there is no second chance. During league matches, one can bounce back even after a match or two. In a case of injury, a player will not play the next immediate match. It is difficult for a player to adapt in a playoff tournament. So it is a good thing that the players who did not play regularly got a chance. And it is even better for the management that they will play their best playing XI. Momentum is indeed in our favour. Hopefully, we will play well, with the home advantage in the play-off.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd