IPL 2017, MI v KKR: Ranaway with the match

Gautam Gambhir’s protégé

A clean striker with a ball sense beyond his years is how Nitish Rana was raved about in Delhi’s cricket circles as a youngster. But despite a number of head-turning knocks at the junior level, he somehow never quite managed to climb up the ranks as rapidly as his contemporary, Unmukt Chand. That is before Gautam Gambhir took the talented kid, who started playing for the veteran opener’s club, under his wing. And it’s Gautam bhaiyya who Rana has turned to for advice at every step of his progress, even crediting him routinely for the turnaround in his career after a slump in his late teens.

On Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium, the protégé was up against his mentor, and for once he couldn’t turn to his Gautam bhaiyya for advice. “I am lucky that Gautam (Gambhir) bhaiyya is the captain. I haven’t seen a better captain than him,” Rana had said last year. Rana was getting a first-hand taste of it here. Or so it seemed anyway, as Gambhir had used his spinners cleverly to keep Rana stuck at 8 off 10 balls. Then in two balls he ruined Kuldeep Yadav’s impressive figures with a four and a six, an inside-out launch over the covers. In a couple of overs’ the scenario was to get graver for the hosts as Kieron Pollard departed off the first delivery following the final strategy-break, leaving Rana to pull off a miracle chase that called for 60 runs to be scored in 29 balls. Ironically, Gambhir was now off the field and watching proceedings from the dug-out.

In the next over, he displayed that “ball-sense” that his early coaches would rave about, by first gliding a wide full-toss from Trent Boult past point for four, before air-lifting a full-toss on his pads over the deep backward square-leg fence. At the other end, Hardik Pandya had just loosened his shoulders with a punt off a length delivery over long-on.

The equation now read 30 off the final two overs. Ankit Rajpoot had till that point managed to produce reverse-swing and also nailed a couple of decent yorkers. So it was always a risk to then for Rana to expose his leg-stump and walk inside the line. But that ball-sense again came to the fore, as he did just that, tempting Rajpoot to attempt a yorker, and scooping the rogue full-toss over fine-leg for six. The next ball, he went the other making room and launching another full-toss over the off-side field, which was brought in. The boundary brought up his half-century, and a boy, who started playing the sport to lose the annoying baby-fat, was fast turning into a man, much to the anguish of the mentor that he’s credited for getting him this far.

Pandyas’ day out

The match wasn’t over still though. Hardik Pandya is if anything the Big Show of the Mumbai Indians’ dug-out. Glenn Maxwell, incidentally, earned that sobriquet because of his penchant to talk himself up as someone who could turn any match around once he was in the middle. The younger of the two Pandya brothers doesn’t shy away from talking up his skills either. But it’s been a season where he’s transformed himself from talking the big game to walking it to an extent. And there’s nothing he likes more than the spotlight. He had come close to turning Mumbai’s opening match on its head with the bat. But here with Mumbai needing nearly 17-an-over, the stage was set for Hardik. And he did not disappoint by producing a breath-taking display of six-hitting, a skill that he seems to be mastering with every outing. He first smashed yet another Rajpoot full-toss over deep mid-wicket before finishing the game off with a couple of boundaries in Boult’s final over to seal the finish with a ball to spare.

Earlier in the evening, it was the older Pandya who turned the match on its head with a slew of wickets after Chris Lynn and Gambhir had put on an ominous stand akin to the one in Rajkot a couple of nights earlier. He removed the KKR captain with his first delivery before striking out Robin Uthappa in his next over to derail the Kolkata innings. He then returned to get rid of the dangerous Yusuf Pathan, with Hardik taking two of those catches for good measure.

Pandey’s still got it

“It is good sometime to take the ladder than the lift in your career.” That was Manish Pandey in an interview to this paper following his maiden international century in Sydney. He had, in many ways, taken the escalator to the top some seven years ago by becoming the first-ever Indian to score an IPL ton. But his career has since either been in a tailspin or been stuck in limbo. It’s only in the last year or so that Pandey has finally seemed to rise to the potential he’d shown during that IPL-defining knock in South Africa. With KKR tottering, he came to the fore and showed just why he’s still considered among the next big things in Indian cricket.

