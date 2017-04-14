IPL 2017: MI skipper Rohit Sharma takes a stunner to dismiss RCB’s AB de Villiers, watch video

Rohit Sharma’s catch helped MI keep the pressure on RCB as they lost both Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers relatively quickly. (Source: IPL) Rohit Sharma’s catch helped MI keep the pressure on RCB as they lost both Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers relatively quickly. (Source: IPL)

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma took a stunner of a catch to take out the dangerous AB de Villiers during their IPL match against RCB at Bangalore. Mumbai Indians had RCB on the back foot by taking the wicket of their skipper Virat Kohli in just the previous over and Rohit helped his team tighten the screws with the stunner.

Rohit Sharma seemed to have anticipated De Villiers’ shot at cover as he took two steps to his left before throwing himself at the ball. He had gone with both hands but eventually had to settle for the one-hander as the ball was swerving away from him. He held on to it and the celebrations showed the importance of that wicket.

Mumbai Indians went on to win the match by four wickets. RCB had ended up making a total of 142/5 courtesy the half-century scored by Virat Kohli. Mumbai Indians were dealt with a blow early in their innings when they lost Parthiv Patel, Mitch McClenaghan and Rohit Sharma to a hat-trick from Samuel Badree. Badree went on to take one more and RCB looked like they may manage to pull off an unlikely win. But Kieron Pollard took control of the run chase and smashed 70 off 47 balls. He was ably assisted by Krunal Pandya who was joined by his brother Hardik in the middle after the dismissal of Pollard. The two ably guided Mumbai Indians over the line.

