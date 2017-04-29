IPL 2017: Manan Vohra’s athleticism saves a maximum for Kings XI Punjab; watch video

Manan Vohra saves a maximum for his team. (Source: BCCI) Manan Vohra saves a maximum for his team. (Source: BCCI)

Kings XI Punjab opener is making his mark in this IPL edition with his bat but on one instance he proved his worth in the outfield too when the right-handed batsman saved a maximum for his side during Ishant Sharma’s over. The Delhi bowler was bowling the 19th over of the innings and had already leaked 14 runs in first four deliveries. Ishant then bowled a short, outside off-stump ball to Kane Williamson who walked across the crease to smash that one over mid-wicket boundary. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

But it was Vohra’s athleticism in the field that didn’t allow the Kiwi captain to score another six in the over and certainly saved four runs on that ball. The Kings XI player caught the ball while he was in the air and threw it inside the ground before falling behind the ropes on his back.

Earlier, after winning the toss Kings XI opted to ball first and were smashed all over the park by David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan and Kane Williamson. The trio went on to notch up individual half centuries during Sunrisers course of 207 runs in 20 overs.

In reply, Kings XI Punjab started off the innings in aggressive manner but soon were reduced to 42/3 before Shaun Marsh and Glenn Maxwell came up to held the innings but the two-left handers’ efforts went in vain as they faced a defeat by 26 runs. Marsh scored 62-ball 84 while Morgan was undone by 26 by Rashid Khan.

Kings XI Punjab will now play Delhi Daredevils while Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

