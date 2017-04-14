IPL 2017: Leg-spinners are the flavour of the season, but leg-break isn’t

Imran Tahir Imran Tahir

IT’S NOT a surprise that three leg-spinners have been lighting up the IPL nights, thwarting the big-hitters with their art, and teasing them out with their variations. Where Imran Tahir, Yuzvendra Chahal and Rashid Khan stand out is in the fact that they don’t rely on the conventional leg-break but strike with their sliders, googlies, and skidders. Even that isn’t a surprise as they aren’t your conventional leggies, but the enthralling aspect lies in how they have stamped their individuality and uniqueness even while operating in this (seemingly) limited framework. It’s one thing for the batsmen to know that they won’t be facing too many legbreaks, its another thing altogether to come up with a plan to deal with the white ball tilting in towards them.

Everyone knows that Tahir deals in googlies and sliders but his deception lies in how he serves them up: it’s in the use of the crease, releasing the ball from different angles, that he gets his men. Everyone knows Chahal’s strength is his accuracy but he strikes with his impressive control over length and its allied skill to not allow the batsmen to get under his deliveries. Rashid Khan’s action and the fact that this is first IPL is an advantage but his weapon lies in how he conceals his googly and in the thought he puts in the set-up.

Unsurprisingly, considering the paucity of legbreaks, they get scored more on the leg side – 90 runs to 55 on the off collectively. 68% of their deliveries – 145 out of 213 – have hustled in from a good length or just back of it. In the lengths they operate, Rashid, Chahal, and Tahir have harked back to the West Indian Samuel Badree, the pioneer of using the good length to harass a batsman. Conventional legspinners usually bowl a touch fuller, trying to force the mistake on the drive but Badree would use his low-arm release, the resultant lower trajectory, and the length to hustle out the batsmen. There is a bit of Badree in this trio of leggies in the first couple of weeks in IPL.

Imran Tahir: M 3, Wkt 6

Googly, leg-break, slightly wider lines and then the wicked slider. This is how Imran Tahir more often than not sets up a right-hander. The South African leggie’s first wicket in IPL X was Rohit Sharma. The two deliveries prior to the one that knocked the wood were slightly slower, bowled wider of off-stump and had Sharma stretching for the drive. These weren’t genuine leg-breaks but just floaters that were sent down specifically to get the right-hander into driving mode. Then came the knock-out blow: Tahir went wider of the crease and produced the slider, the ball drifting in at a flat trajectory towards off-stump before pitching and whizzing past his bat with the angle. It’s not like Sharma hadn’t picked the line and direction of the ball, but it was the trajectory of the ball that ensured he was trapped on the back-foot and in no position to successfully connect with the attempted flick shot.

Tahir trapped Jos Buttler in front a couple of balls later, and it was the corner-of-the-crease release and the trajectory that got the English wicket-keeper in a half-cocked defence. It’s the same plan he used for both Wriddhiman Saha and Sam Billings, who charged at him, in Pune’s next two matches. Unlike Chahal and Rashid Khan, Tahir likes to mix his length a lot more. Out of the 72 deliveries he’s bowled so far, 43 have pitched on a good or short of good length.

Since he doesn’t turn his leg-break much—he’s only bowled 7 of them—most of his fuller deliveries are to left-handers to make them play with the supposed turn and instead induce a leading edge, which will come back to him, like he did with Axar Patel against Punjab. He doesn’t mind overdoing the googly either, which isn’t the toughest to pick, but still has an effect because of the constant change in the angle of release. He dished out six of them to Rishabh Pant in addition to six sliders to make sure the aggressive left-hander had no way to hit towards his favoured leg-side.

Summary: 41 runs on the on-side and just 13 runs on the off against right-handers; 43 out of 72 deliveries have been length or short of length; has bowled 12 googlies and 7 leg-breaks and plenty of sliders, including 6 in one innings.

Rashid Khan: M 3, Wkt 6

Unlike the other two, Rashid Khan is the one leg-spinner you wouldn’t expect to bowl a leg-break. His action, and a Chris Harris-like release, will make a right-hander expect the ball to slant in. But it’s the Afghan who actually gets his leg-break to grip and turn. Probably that’s what makes his googly even more dangerous. Already he’s accounted for Brendon McCullum, Aaron Finch and Rohit Sharma with that googly. That he’s struck within the first five deliveries of his first over in all three of the matches could be attributed to his unique, nearly wrong-foot, release.

No surprise then that he’s bowled almost an equal number of leg-breaks and googlies this season —11 and 12 respectively. He also tends to release the ball slightly earlier with certain googlies, which gets the batsman, like in Finch’s case, to be very early on the shot and get beaten. But in that same match against Gujarat Lions, he also ripped a few leggies past the outside-edge of Dinesh Karthik before nailing Suresh Raina with one that turned slightly, when the left-hander was not expecting it to. Rashid doesn’t bowl too many full deliveries like Tahir, and nearly 70 per cent deliveries of his in a spell tend to pitch on a good length. He also possesses a mean slider, where the ball angles in late, like Mandeep Singh found out in Rashid’s very first IPL over, after having driven him powerfully for four previously through the covers.

Summary: Conceded 24 runs on the on-side and just 15 on the off against righties; has bowled 11 leg-breaks and 10 googlies while 45 out of the 72 deliveries he’s bowled so far have been on that Samuel Badree length.

Yuzvendra Chahal: M 3, Wkt 3

Chahal is not only the most accurate of the three leggies but probably also the canniest. He doesn’t try as many variations as the other two, having bowled only 4 googlies and leg-breaks each. He’s instead content to peg away on the same length, keep the ball on the stumps — 82.6 per cent of his deliveries have landed within the line of the stumps on a good length — and making sure the big-hitters cannot line him up.

He almost never lets a right-hander drive him through the off-side, ensuring that the only times he bowls outside the off-stump he’s short of length, and slower in the air, so that the batsman will never get under the ball. He makes up for a lack of a leg-break by getting length balls to fizz through, and most times it’s this delivery with which he beats the outside-edge.

He’s also the toughest leg-spinner to face for left-handers, and so far they have scored 17 runs off 22 balls against him, including 6 dot balls, and Axar Patel was bowled by a googly. Rishabh Pant had no clue as Chahal kept darting length deliveries past his off-stump, and on two occasions he even shouldered arms.

Two options that the right-hander has is to either play the pick-up flick over mid-wicket, especially when Chahal tends to go slightly fuller, or go inside-out like Aravinda de Silva used to against Anil Kumble with great success. But so far we are yet to see a batsman attempt that against Chahal, which is why he remains the most economical spinners amongst bowlers with 10 overs or more in IPL X.

Summary: Conceded 25 runs on the on-side and 27 on the off-side against righties; got one wicket each with a googly, a tossed up delivery and a slider, bowled 4 genuine leg-breaks and 4 googlies; 57 off the 69 deliveries on a good or short of good length.

Trio’s Overall summary: Conceded 90 runs on the on-side as compared to 55 on the off-side against right-handers. 145 out of 213 balls they’ve bowled have been either pitched on good length or short of good length. That’s 68 per cent of their collective deliveries and we’ve seen 22 genuine leg-breaks and 26 googlies in those 213 deliveries.

