IPL 2017: Lasith Malinga sees his doppelganger in Rajkot, can’t stop laughing, watch video

Lasith Malinga, who was making a comeback for Mumbai Indians, shared a laugh when he saw his doppelganger in Rajkot.

By: Express Web Desk | Rajkot | Published:April 29, 2017 10:19 pm
ipl 2017, ipl 10, ipl, gl vs mi, gujarat vs mumbai, gujarat lions vs mumbai indians, lasith malinga, malinga, cricket news, ipl news, cricket, indian express Lasith Malinga and his doppelganger in Rajkot.

Cricketer and their doppelgangers stories have been there for long. We have Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and even Virender Sehwag’s doppelgangers. But on Saturday, the doppelgangers story went international. During the game between Gujarat Lions and Mumbai Indians in Rajkot, Lasith Malinga’s doppelganger was spotted in the crowd. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

During the 15th over of the Gujarat innings, the big screen showed a fan, looking like Malinga, the Mumbai pacer, including the hairstyle. Other fans had gathered around him and were cheering.

Malinga himself saw the screen before delivering the third ball off the over and smiled when he saw his doppelganger. The on-air commentators also shared a laugh at this moment.

Malinga was playing only his fifth match for Mumbai Indians and the first after he was dropped earlier. On his comeback, Malinga picked up two wickets and helped Mumbai restrict Gujarat to a lowly 153 for the loss of nine wickets in Rajkot.

Mumbai Indians are currently second in the points table and are all but assured of making it to the play-offs in the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League.

