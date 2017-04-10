IPL 2017, KXIP vs RCB Preview: Kings XI Punjab look to capitalise on positive start against Royal Challengers Bangalore

KXIP have won their opening match while RCB have won one and lost other. KXIP have won their opening match while RCB have won one and lost other.

Kings XI Punjab are all set to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indore on Monday. The side will be playing their second game in Indore after winning the first against Rising Pune Supergiant on Saturday. On the other side, an injury-affected Bangalore side will try to repeat the performance which gave them a win against Delhi Daredevils in Bangalore.

RCB will hoping for a return of their star players Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, both who have missed the first two games due to injuries. With a win and loss under their belt, RCB would be looking to capitalise on the momentum that they have gained.

But it will be a big test for RCB as they have struggled outside their home den, Bangalore. The Shane Watson-led team need to step up to beat a strong team like KXIP in Indore.

Glenn Maxwell’s captaincy and his vital decision making proved to be pretty successful for his team. His bowling changes were spot on and he rotated his bowlers after assessing the situation of the game. While his captaincy has proven to be fruitful for Punjab, Maxwell’s batting too anchored his team to a comprehensive win.

Apart from Maxwell, former skipper David Miller has got his touch back with the willow. While they have a strong middle order, Punjab also have strong and talented players up the order. The line up consisting of Hashim Amla, Manan Vohra and Wriddhiman Saha looks pretty strong.

Pace bowlers Marcus Stoinis, new recruit T Natarajan and Sandeep Sharma produce a decent combination in the bowling department.

For Royal Challengers Bangalore, apart from Kedar Jadhav, Chris Gayle and Shane Watson need to take up some responsibility in absence of Kohli and De Villiers. Even the youngsters can utilise this opportunity and stand up to the task.

In bowling department, Chahal has been in fine touch while Tymal Mills needs to deliver more for his franchise.

