IPL 2017: Kuldeep Yadav drops Corey Anderson twice in one over; watch video

The Kolkata Knight Riders grabbed another win in the ongoing Indian Premier League when they thumped Delhi Daredevils at home on Thursday. Though the Gautam Gambhir-led side didn’t face much problems while chasing the target of 161 runs but the skipper must have been disappointed with the team’s fielding, especially with the effort of Kuldeep Yadav.

The Chinaman bowler, in his last over, dropped Delhi batsman Corey Anderson not once but twice. The first chance went down when the New Zealander hit a tossed up delivery straight back to Kuldeep while trying to work it down to the on-side but the bowler dropped an easy one on that occasion.

The next one came on the last ball of the over when another tossed up over-pitched delivery was smashed by Anderson. The Kiwi batsman hit the ball hard but it went straight back to Kuldeep who once again dropped the catch, this being a difficult in comparison to the previous one. The UP player returned with the figures of 27/0 in 4 overs.

Earlier, after winning the toss Gautam Gambhir asked the Delhi Daredevils to bat first. The visiting side had a decent start but lost the momentum in the middle overs that resulted in decline of their scoring rate. Samson though came up in rescue of his side and scored 60 while Shreyas Iyer scored 47 during the course. Delhi were eventually restricted to 160/6 in 20 overs.

Kolkata during the chase lost Sunil Narine early when Kagiso Rabada broke into his defence but the early breakthrough didn’t really mattered KKR as the duo of Gambhir and Robin Uthappa chipped in with yet another brilliant stand of 108 runs. The captain remained unbeaten at 71 while a brilliance in the field by Karun Nair saw Uthappa returning back in the hut for 59 after getting run-out off a direct hit.

