IPL 2017: Krunal Pandya’s on-field athleticism goes in vain; watch video

Shikhar Dhawan on Wednesday night survived a close call against Mumbai Indians when Krunal Pandya at mid-off claimed to take a diving catch towards his natural side. The incident took place on the second ball of the 8th over when an outside-off stump length delivery from Hardik Pandya was smashed by the left-handed Dhawan but Krunal grabbed the ball after diving to his left side.

The umpire on the field didn’t really looked affirmative about Krunal’s claim and went up-stairs to have a clear vision of the incident. The replay though suggested that Dhawan would be seen going back in the hut but the benefit of the doubt gave the opening batsman another life in the middle.

The left-handed opening pair of SRH franchise went on to put 81 runs for the first wicket before David Warner missed timed a switch hit off Harbhajan Singh. Parthiv Patel later, grabbed a stunning catch to dismiss Warner for 49 while Dhawan was cleaned up by Mitchell McClenaghan for 48.

The decision of the third umpire didn’t make much of a difference eventually as Mumbai Indians notched up a win in their backyard and broke Sunrisers’ winning streak with ease by 4 wickets.

Nitish Rana’s yet another sensible and responsible knock of 45 runs and a hammering from Krunal Pandya during the chase anchored Mumbai franchise team to a win with authority. A 20-ball 37 including three fours and three maximums from the left-handed Pandya was enough to dominate the SRH bowling line up at the end of the innings.

Mumbai will now travel to Bangalore to play Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday.

