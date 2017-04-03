IPL 2017: Kolkata Knight Riders replace banned Andre Russell with Colin de Grandhomme

Andre Russell has been banned for one year following violation of whereabouts clause pertaining anti-doping rules. (Source: File) Andre Russell has been banned for one year following violation of whereabouts clause pertaining anti-doping rules. (Source: File)

Kolkata Knight Riders replaced suspended West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell with New Zealand’s Colin de Grandhomme for the upcoming 10th season of Indian Premier League.

Russell has been banned for one year following violation of whereabouts clause pertaining anti-doping rules.

De Grandhomme has featured in 6 Tests, 9 ODIs and 8 T20 Internationals for New Zealand so far. De Grandhomme made his Test debut for New Zealand in late 2016 and marked the occasion with a six-wicket haul.

Kolkata Knight Riders will meet Gujarat Lions in their opening game on April 7 at Rajkot.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now