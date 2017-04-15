Latest News

IPL 2017: Kolkata Knight Riders remain unbeaten at home against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kolkata Knight Riders extended their home dominance over Sunrisers Hyderabad to 5-0 with a 17-run win on Saturday.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:April 15, 2017 8:10 pm
kkr, srh, kkr vs srh, kolkata knight riders, sunrisers hyderabad, kolkata knight riders vs sunrisers hyderabad, robin uthappa, manish pandey, ipl 10, ipl 2017, ipl news, sports news, cricket news, indian express Robin Uthappa scored 68 runs in 39 balls to bag the Man of the Match Award. (Source: PTI)

Kolkata Knight Riders went into Match 14 of IPL 10 on the back of a positive head-to-head against defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad. Eden Gardens continued to be a fortress that SRH couldn’t breach after the 40 overs were bowled with the statistic now stretching to 5-0. This is a record in the IPL with most wins at a venue against an opposition without a loss.

The difference between the two and margin for defeat would say 17 runs but there was a big difference between the two sides on the day. KKR looked convincing with the bat and with the ball and showed their prowess to win their first game after batting first – their previous two wins had been in a chasing effort.

Robin Uthappa (68) and Manish Pandey (46) starred with the bat after David Warner won the toss for SRH and put the home side in to bat. Lower down, Yusuf Pathan also chipped in with key runs to inflate the total. Uthappa and Pandey put together 77 runs for the third wicket and that snatched the game partially from the visitors. Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up three wickets for a second straight match – two of them with superb yorkers.

In reply, SRH lost wickets at key junctures even with the batsmen getting off to starts. That was the case with both openers Shikhar Dhawan (26) and David Warner (23). As Dhawan fell, the KKR spin attack took over and with runs drying down, SRH invited pressure which eventually got to Warner.

Thereafter Yuvraj Singh scored 26 with some nice, meaty hits before he, too, perished in an attempt at upping the ante. Both Moises Henriques and Deepak Hooda got 13 before they too fell with the target getting too high.

Gambhir praised the effort of the spinners and for being the difference on the day. “If we have spinners to bowl eight overs after the Powerplay, it’s a luxury especially with Kuldeep Yadav (1/23) spinning the ball both days,” he said in the post match presentation.

 

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Bachpan mein bahut golu-golu sa tha. Toh hume laga ki cricket khelne se bachcha fit ho jayega 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

14th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 15, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Eden Gardens, Kolkata
TODAY

15th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 15, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

16th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 16, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Lions

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

17th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 16, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rising Pune Supergiant

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

18th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 17, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi