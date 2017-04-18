Latest News

IPL 2017: KL Rahul wishes for an RCB win on his 25th birthday

KL Rahul turns 25 on Tuesday and wished for something that RCB desperately need out of their match against Gujarat Lions.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:April 18, 2017 5:08 pm
kl rahul, rcb, ipl 2017, rcb rahul, rahul birthday, happy birthday kl rahul, kl rahul birthday, kl rahul injury, kl rahul rcb return, rcb rahul, ipl news, cricket news, cricket, sports news, indian express RCB have suffered in the absence of key players like KL Rahul. (Source: File)

KL Rahul turned 25 on Tuesday and on his special day, he had a special wish for his IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore. They play Gujarat Lions on the same day and Rahul asked for an RCB win as a birthday gift.

(Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Like many others from the cricketing fraternity, RCB had wished Rahul on his birthday. “Wishing you a Happy Birthday @klrahul11! The Team misses you! #PlayBold #RCB,” the IPL franchisee tweeted.

Rahul, in reply, said, “Thank you @RCBTweets A win tonight as bday gift ?? #playbold”

Rahul’s wish may be something of a target for RCB in this match. Bottom of the table with just two points from five matches, last season’s runners-up have had a horrid start to the season. They have won just one of their opening five matches. Alongwith Rahul, Virat Kohli and Ab De Villiers also started the season with injuries and have missed out on the first few matches. Chris Gayle has failed to fire this season and even Kohli has thus far been unable to replicate his blazing run of form last season.

Rahul was one of India’s most consistent performers with the bat in the four match Test series against Australia. At the same time, he was carrying a niggling shoulder injury that needed surgery after the conclusion of the series. He is now back in Bangalore but there is yet to be any word on when he will be able to play for RCB.

