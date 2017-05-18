IPL 2017, KKR vs SRH: You can’t be playing cricket at 2am, says Nathan Coulter-Nile

Nathan Coulter-Nile claimed wickets of Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar and Chris Jordan on Wednesday night. Nathan Coulter-Nile claimed wickets of Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar and Chris Jordan on Wednesday night.

Nathan Coulter-Nile, who was Kolkata Knight Riders’ highest wicket-taker for the night, said that rules need to be looked up as cricket cannot be played this late in the night.

He bowled smartly to claim crucial wickets of Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar and Chris Jordan and help KKR win the playoff eliminator against Hyderabad by 7 wickets.

The Australian cricketer reacted to the match ending at 1.30 am due to rain delay. “No one got nervous till they went out there for the last look at 12.30. It looked like I didn’t want to play. There was so much time. Rules probably need to be looked at. You can’t be playing cricket at 2am. But I wasn’t nervous at all. There was so much time, we had to get on.”

Coulter-Nile, who took a diving catch to dismiss Chris Jordan, said after the match that the wicket looked harder than it was. He said, “I think I was a little lucky on my three-wicket haul. We got a couple of lucky wickets, but the boys bowled fantastically.”

The Man of the Match was out for two weeks due to a head injury. He said on his recovery, “Recovery and rehab after getting injured was tough. I was really tired, had headaches and was sick. But it wasn’t much of a rehab or anything. I woke up this morning feeling pretty good so I put my hand up for selection.”

On claiming the important Williamson wicket, he said, “Kane actually tried to play quite reserved. We were looking for the ones which were hard to get going. So, after the time out I think they had more intent. It looked to me like he just wanted shots. Everytime he came to bat, I just wanted to take him further offside to make him jot down to the ground. ”

He said that Kolkata will need to work hard to make it to the final of IPL 2017, and it will all boil down to who bats better. “We have to work hard for the second clash. Our play is still going quite well, taking wickets. I think we have a pretty different bowling tactic than what we had at some bad times. I think that’s something new we can bring up against them. Hopefully that’s something new we can bring up against them. It is going to be long and slow wicket again, hard to get going. So it will boil down to who bats better,” he said.

“KKR had a 10 year celebration the other day. It was the first time I found out that we could be the only team this time to win the tournament for the third time.”

