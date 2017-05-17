IPL 2017, KKR vs SRH: Shah Rukh Khan cheers KKR at Chinnaswamy Stadium

Kolkata Knight Riders’ co-owner Shah Rukh Khan during the match between KKR and SRH. (Source: IPL Twitter) Kolkata Knight Riders’ co-owner Shah Rukh Khan during the match between KKR and SRH. (Source: IPL Twitter)

Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan made an appearance during the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bangalore. KKR are up against SRH in the eliminator match and a win from here will for one of them will guide them into the second qualifier game while the losing side will bow out of the competition. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

The Bollywood star was also present during his team’s home game against Mumbai Indians at the Eden gardens ground to cheer his team. Though, KKR lost that match as they fell short of 9 runs during the course. KKR eventually made it to the playoffs. KKR grabbed 16 points under their belt to stay at number four position with 8 wins and 6 losses in their kitty.

“You are going to see him (SRK) on Saturday. He’s coming with a big entourage. He’s looking forward to it,” KKR CEO Venky Mysore said earlier on the sidelines of a promotional event.

“Shah Rukh came for the opening game in Rajkot and we had a really good result in that match (won by 10 wickets). Hopefully, he will bring back luck in our last game as well. We are really looking forward to it,” Mysore said.

Kolkata Knight Riders have won the the cash-rich league twice previously under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir in 2012 and 2014. Shah Rukh has been an active supporter of his franchise side and has been spotted in the ground on a number of occasions while cheering or his team in the Indian Premier League.

