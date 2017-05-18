IPL 2017, KKR vs SRH: If we had a 20-over game, we had the bowling to defend, says Muttiah Muralitharan

Muttiah Muralitharan said that Hyderabad had a good season and played well. Muttiah Muralitharan said that Hyderabad had a good season and played well.

Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Muttiah Muralitharan said that the team would have had a better chance of making it to Qualifier 2 if it was a 20-over game instead of a six-over. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Hyderabad lost the eliminator to Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday night by 7 wickets in a rain-curtailed match.

Muralitharan said at the post match conference, “I think overall if you see, the Bengaluru wicket this year was very low scoring. I thought 130 is a par score. I think with more runs on board and if you take two or three wickets in a 20-over game, we would have had a better chance than playing a six-over game,” he said.

The coach said that even though they had the bowling to defend, Kolkata did a good job too. “The wicket is not that great to play shots here, because if you had played your shots, you would have been bowled out for 70-80 runs. We were thinking about putting 140 runs, and if we had a 20-over game, we had the bowling to defend. Unfortunately, we were 10 runs short. They bowled well as well,” he said.

“We have all seen on this wicket this season, even while defending 130, teams have won,” he added.

He however asserted that Hyderabad had a good season and played well. “Unfortunately, it was the rain, which you cannot complain about, and you need to move on because they played better. We had a very good season and we played well,” he said.

Accepting that this is not their year, he hoped for a comeback fight for the trophy next year. “However, unfortunately you need to go out sometimes when you are in the knockouts. Therefore, unfortunately this year is not our year. We will make sure if we can build the same team next year, comeback and fight for the trophy,” he said.

“Our batsmen batted well, the bowlers, who were picked in the auction, did well as well. Therefore, we are satisfied with our players along with our performance as well,” he said.

He also said that the team’s success last year cannot be repeated ever year. He said. “We also won eight matches or something, while we just lost five matches, along with this loss. We won it last year, and that is not going to happen every time. Every team tries hard. Therefore, sometimes you win and sometimes you lose. We take it on the chin and say ‘Ok, it’s not our year’. I also congratulate all the players who played really well for us.”

