IPL 2017, KKR vs RCB: Clash of two competitive rivals Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli

The most awaited of the Indian Premier League is set to take place in Kolkata when the hosts Kolkata Knight Riders will locks horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore for the first time in this compettiton. The two teams have been considered as batting heavyweights and their skippers Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli are nothing less than batting maestros. The batsmen are aggressive both in their batting as well as in their approach while leading their respective sides.

The famous incident of their aggression took place during the 2013 edition when the two Delhi players got involved in a heated exchange of words. Kohli was dismissed off a catch catch by L. Balaji in the 10th over of the innings after trying to slash him hard over the covers. The RCB suddenly returned back and started walking towards Gambhir. The two angry skippers were spearated by another Delhi player Rajat Bhatia.

RCB later rode on Chris Gayle’s unbeaten 85 to go over the line and win the match by 8 wickets.

“Some things happen in the heat of the moment…its nothing”, Gambhir told later while Kohli also said, “what’s done on the field is done”. The were warned and reprimanded for breaching the IPL code of conduct.

Druing the 2016 season, Gambhir once again showed aggression when he kicked a chair in the dug out to celebrate KKR’s win over RCB.

Though, the controversy that popped up was sorted out but the KKR skipper during an interview with NDTV stated that if required he would again show his aggression on the field.

“Even if we have difference of opinion there is nothing wrong in it. We both have same ambition that is to make our country proud and try to win each and every game as possible and try to contribute in the team’s success. There is nothing personal about it.

“This is what professional people do. We are pretty good friends on and off the field,” he told NDTV.

“There was nothing personal in the IPL fight with Virat. If I play against Virat again and need to be aggressive, I will,” said Gambhir.

Gambhir also hailed Kohli’s captaincy skills and said, “Virat leads the team by example”.

