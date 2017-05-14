IPL 2017, KKR vs MI: We didn’t probably bat well enough, says Trent Boult

Trent Boult returned with figures of 30/2 in 4 overs against MI. (Source: BCCI) Trent Boult returned with figures of 30/2 in 4 overs against MI. (Source: BCCI)

Kolkata Knight Riders faced yet another defeat at Eden Gardens on Saturday night when they were beaten up by Mumbai Indians by 9 runs. KKR pacer Trent Boult during the post-match conference spoke about their batting and how they lost the plot.(Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

“We didn’t probably bat well enough but they bowled pretty well on a wicket that offered a little bit of pace, variation and bounce and luxury bowling second, you can put the pressure on opposition, click wickets and it becomes very hard for the opposition side to push on a side to a decent total,” the left-arm pacer said.

Talking about momentum and wins, Boult said that to gain momentum a side needs to win matches continuously.

“Ideally, in this format momentum is a big thing and you want to win as many games as you can. Unfortunately, it didn’t pan our way. We had hurdles in the last couple of games. We know we have to pay good cricket from now on. Every game is a tough game. It’s a must win game obviously so the pressure is on us to deliver and unfortunately we were just a bit off the mark today,” added Boult.

Hailing the batting combination of Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn, the Kiwi bowler praised the kind of gameplay the two batsmen have shown so far. Though, he was vocal about the fact that this didn’t work out for KKR during the match against Mumbai Indians but the team would still like to go with the same opening pair.

“It’s the formula that we follow throughout the tournament. With Sunny (Sunil Narine) and Lynn (Chris), we can put pressure on the opposition and the power play is a big face of the game and in other games, it has come off very well. I don’t think there is any need to change that formula, something that team plays well too. Just, unfortunately, it didn’t work out today,” Boult said.

The KKR bowler also talked about him being warming the benches in past few matches and told that the kind of side KKR is, it is difficult to make a place in the playing XI as only four overseas players can play in a match.

“It’s been an off for few days. The guys have been standing up and it’s hard to push into a quality side and only four players can get into that XI but I enjoy being out there tonight. I wanna be playing and contribute to the side. There is a lot of quality around the group and try enough to get much as you as can in the nets but it’s nothing like as in the middle,” he said.

Trent Boult expressed his disappointment about losing the game to Mumbai Indians.

“It’s disappointing to lose. They are in a quality position and afford the luxury of moving a few players around and try a few combinations perhaps but yeah they came here with a purpose to win and they obviously delivered under pressure.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd