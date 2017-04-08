IPL 2017 KKR vs GL Stats: Chris Lynn-powered KKR set new records in Rajkot

Records fell like nine pins during Chris Lynn and Gautam Gambhir’s annihilation of the Gujarat Lions’ bowling attack. (Source: PTI) Records fell like nine pins during Chris Lynn and Gautam Gambhir’s annihilation of the Gujarat Lions’ bowling attack. (Source: PTI)

It may have been a track made for batsmen at Rajkot but little would have Suresh Raina and Gujarat Lions imagined that they would be at the receiving end of such a thrashing. But that was the case as Kolkata Knight Riders chased down a target of 184 in just under 15 overs courtesy two brutal knocks from openers Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn.

As the two went about their business, records tumbled from all quarters. Here are a few of them:

#184 is the highest T20 total successfully chased down without losing any wicket

#184 is also the highest opening stand in history of the IPL. The second best is Chris Gayle and T Dilshan’s 167 vs Pune in 2013

#32 fifties by Gambhir puts him second on the list of most fifties in the IPL led by David Warner’s 34

#73 is the highest powerplay total by KKR in the Indian Premier League. Previous best was 68 against Pune in 2012

#87-run stand between Suresh Raina and Dinesh Karthik was the highest for the fourth wicket for Gujarat Lions

#Suresh Raina, during his unbeaten 68, overtook Virat Kohli’s 4, 110 to become leading run-getter in the Indian Premier League

#Teams chasing have won four out of the five T20 matches played at this venue

#For five seasons on the trot, KKR have opened their IPL campaign with a win

#After MS Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir becomes the second player to complete 3, 000 runs as captain in the IPL

