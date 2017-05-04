IPL 2017, KKR v RPS: Giant Killer

Pune opener Rahul Tripathi plays a ramp shot during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Wednesday. It was KKR’s second loss at home. BCCI Pune opener Rahul Tripathi plays a ramp shot during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Wednesday. It was KKR’s second loss at home. BCCI

Greenhorn sparkle

As the great man walked out to bat, Eden Gardens serenaded him with ‘Dhoni, Dhoni’ chants. But the situation offered some novelty. MS Dhoni was going out to the middle as a support cast — it doesn’t usually happen — because an unheralded Rising Pune Supergiant opener, answering to the name of Rahul Tripathi, had been stealing the spotlight.

This is Tripathi’s debut IPL season, after he was bought by Pune at his base price of Rs 10 lakh. And he is already their top run-getter this season — ahead of Steve Smith, Ben Stokes and Ajinkya Rahane — with 352 runs in 9 innings. On Wednesday, he played a million dollar knock at Eden, scoring a 52-ball 93 (nine fours and seven sixes) and anchored his team to a four-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders with four balls to spare. Son of an Army colonel, the young man came out all guns blazing.

This game was played on the same pitch on which Royal Challengers Bangalore were bundled out for 49. Kolkata had made 131 batting first that day. On Wednesday, they made 155/8 after being sent in. Given the bowling attack they have, it could have been a relatively tall order for Pune. Things became tougher after Umesh Yadav took out Ajinkya Rahane with a beauty in his first over. But Tripathi launched a breathtaking counter-attack.

Nathan Coulter-Nile, by far, has had been the best bowler for Kolkata this term. Tripathi took him on, starting with a brilliant cover drive off the back foot. His next attacking shot, charging down the track and lofting the fast bowler over the fence, reflected irreverence of youth. He followed it up with back-to-back fours in the same over. In just six balls, Kolkata’s biggest fast bowling weapon had been tamed.

Umesh came and was clobbered over deep fine leg for another six. Tripathi then picked a slower delivery with nonchalance and cut it over point for a boundary. It was scintillating batting. Chris Woakes was taken to the cleaners as well. Steve Smith departed but Tripathi laid into Coulter-Nile with even more gusto.

Wickets kept falling around him but the 26-year-old grew in impact and stature. He played with such brilliance on the night that even Ben Stokes, Pune’s hero of the last match, chose to play second fiddle during a 43-run fourth-wicket partnership. Stokes’ contribution to the association was 14. Tripathi, at the other end, was busy unravelling Kuldeep Yadav’s mystery. He picked a googly from outside the off-stump and sent it five rows back over deep mid-wicket. Kuldeep bowled a faster one and saw the ball sailing over the long-on boundary. Another six off the next ball completed the hat-trick.

Kuldeep had a mini consolation when he foxed Dhoni with a googly. Tripathi’s response was to go down on one knee and slog- sweep the chinaman bowler 10 rows back over the deep square-leg boundary. Kolkata, with all their bowling might, were shaken. When Woakes dismissed Tripathi with a slower delivery in the penultimate over, the game had already been done and dusted.

This was the Maharashtra boy’s ninth game of the season and he made good contributions in almost all matches, including a half-century against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Just that he wasn’t converting his starts on most occasions. But another few innings like this and a new IPL star would be born.

Stop-start batting

Earlier, Jaydev Unadkat had a wicket maiden to start with. Sunil Narine, Kolkata’s pinch-hitting opener, eventually managed to put bat to ball off the final delivery of the first over of the match and offered a return catch. Sheldon Jackson was the No. 3 in Robin Uthappa’s absence — niggles — but he never inspired confidence and was out hit wicket. Gautam Gambhir tried to take the pressure off with a couple of fours against Stokes and then another four and a six against Washington Sundar. But he also perished to the callow offie. Kolkata were 41/3 after the Powerplay and were struggling.

Their revival largely depended on Manish Pandey’s stay at the crease and the middle-order batsman held one end up till the 15th over. But the hosts were still far from posting a fighting total. A death-over charge became the need of the hour. Colin de Grandhomme provided it with a 19-ball 36 before Suryakumar Yadav played a blinder, moving into the fast lane.

People in Mumbai cricket sometimes call Surya wayward. Two years ago, he got a show-cause notice from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) for alleged misbehaviour. A cheeky selection re-tweet had jeopardised his position in the Mumbai Vijay Hazare team earlier this year. But very few in Indian domestic cricket can be innovative like him in the shorter formats.

Unadkat had conceded seven runs in his first three overs, taking two wickets. Surya ruined his figures in his final over with two fours and two sixes. This was also the over that saw a nasty collision between Stokes and Smith at the edge of the boundary. Thankfully both escaped unhurt.

