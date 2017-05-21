IPL 2017: KKR have travelled nearly 20,000 km throughout the tournament

Being the eastern most team, Kolkata Knight Riders have travelled the most this season. (Source: File) Being the eastern most team, Kolkata Knight Riders have travelled the most this season. (Source: File)

The 2017 edition of the Indian Premier League comes to an end on Sunday with the title assured to remain in the state of Maharashtra. Rising Pune Supergiant and Mumbai Indians are the teams that will battle it out for the title.

With nearly all corners of India except the North-East and the mountainous states in North India being represented in the IPL, the teams have had some serious travelling to do. Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Mohali, Kanpur, Pune, Bangalore, Rajkot and Delhi were the venues hosting the IPL this season and so, the season has produced some interesting facts as far as distance covered by each team goes. Here is a countdown of how far has each team travelled in the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League:

7. Delhi Daredevils: 9655 km

Delhi Daredevils may be the team that has travelled least among all IPL sides but the distance they have covered is by no means less in any other standards. They have covered more distance than Germany did as part of their 2014 World Cup winning campaign in Brazil.

6. Rising Pune Supergiant: 9700 km

RPS have covered more distance than anyone who has completed the entire 12 stages of the Dakar Rally 2017 from Asuncion, Paraguay to Buenos Aires, Argentina, a distance of 8782 km.

5. Royal Challengers Bangalore: 11,383 km

This is where it starts to get insane. This year’s wooden spooners have covered more distance than a racer does in two Le Mans races. The Le Mans is the oldest endurance racing event in the world and one race lasts for 24 hours!

4. Mumbai Indians: 11,420 km

If you travel from Moscow, Russia, to Pyonyang, North Korea, which is effectively the breadth of the continent of Asia through the contries of Kazakhstan, China and Mongolia, is lesser than what the table toppers have covered this season.

3. Gujarat Lions: 11, 441 km

While the allegory for Mumbai Indians applies here too, one can also say that Gujarat Lions have travelled twice the distance covered when you travel from New York to London accross the Atlantic.

2. Kings XI Punjab: 11,936 km

This number is more than thrice the distance covered by Australia in their four match Test series against India.

1. Kolkata Knight Riders: 18,530 km

The eastern-most team in the IPL has had to deal with their fair share of cross country travelling. KKR have covered nearly three times the distance that has been covered by Delhi Daredevils. They have also covered more kilometres than the longest flight in the world, which is traverses between New Zealand and Qatar.

