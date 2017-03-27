IPL 2017: KKR get new colours ahead of IPL 10, see pictures

Suryakumar Yadav in a practice session. (Source: PTI) Suryakumar Yadav in a practice session. (Source: PTI)

Kolkata Knight Riders get a make over as they gear up for the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League. Two-times champions, who used to wear purple-golden colour jersey, will now be seen in a all-new red-black attire.

KKR, owned by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh khan, started their IPL campaign with a black-golden combination but changed it during the third edition of the league. Under Gautam Gambhir’s captaincy, Knight Riders have been one of the most consistent team in the history of IPL. They also made it to the Champions Trophy in 2011, 2012 and 2014.

Kolkata added Lakshmipathy Balaji in their coaching staff after Jacques Kallis ruled him out from the upcoming season. In a recent post on Twitter, the IPL franchise also shared a video of how their players remain fit and in top shape.

After finishing fourth in previous season of IPL, KKR released Morne Morkel, Jaydev Unadkat, R Sathish, Brad Hogg, Manan Sharma, Jason Holder, Colin Munro, Shaun Tait, John Hastings.

While New Zealand seamer Trent Boult, Chris Woakes of England, Australia’s Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rovman Powell and Darren Bravo of West Indies will be new entrants in their squad.

Rishi Dhawan, R Sanjay Yadav, Ishank Jaggi and Sayan Ghosh are the Indian players to join Kolkata in the tenth edition.

