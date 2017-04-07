IPL 2017: KKR blow away Gujarat Lions in their opening match, twitterati reacts

Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn smashed 184 runs off 15 overs to win the match for KKR without losing a wicket. (Source: IPL Twitter) Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn smashed 184 runs off 15 overs to win the match for KKR without losing a wicket. (Source: IPL Twitter)

It turned out to be an absolute carnage at Rajkot as Kolkata Knight Riders’ openers Chris Lynn and Gautam Gambhir blew away the Gujarat Lions bowling attack to win their first match in IPL 10 by 10 wickets. Gujarat had set a target of 184 for KKR to chase and the latter reached that target in under 15 overs.

Chris Lynn scored an imperious 93 off 41 balls while Gautam Gambhir scored 76 off 48. Lynn, for his part, got to his half century in just 19 balls. He smashed eight sixes and six fours in his innings while Gambhir hit 12 boundaries. Gujarat captain Suresh Raina was the highest scorer for the home side as he and Dinesh Karthik that helped them to the total that they reached in the end.

Raina scored 68 off 51 balls. He also surpassed Virat Kohli to become the highest run scorer in the IPL. But Karthik came in the tenth over and remained with his skipper as the latter accumulated runs. Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn came out to bat as Gujarat Lions pooled their trust on their domestic bowlers. It turned out to be a fatal mistake to make as they failed to take a single wicket.

Lynn was the man who started to free his arms first. Soon, Gambhir joined the party and the two ran riot over the hapless Gujarat bowling attack. With this win, KKR have sent out a clear warning that they are a team to beat.

Here are a few reactions to KKR’s incredible victory:

He might well smile, @GautamGambhir for he couldn’t have asked for a better start. And Lynnsanity is here for #KKR — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 7 April 2017

Powerful statement intent –and talent — made by KKR today #IPL2017 — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) 7 April 2017

KKR’s run rate of 12.40 is their highest ever (20 over innings) – surpassing the 11.10 v RCB back in 2008 when McCullum scored 158*. #IPL — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) 7 April 2017

180 too little!!Batting first needs to come with some more proactive strategies.#IPL2017 — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) 7 April 2017

That was some victory @KKRiders! You just lynched the opposition! — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) 7 April 2017

KKR now play Mumbai Indians on April 9 before playing their first home game of the season against Kings XI Punjab.

