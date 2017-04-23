IPL 2017: Kings XI Punjab’s batting coach calls for better consistency in performances

Players Manan Bohra have shone for Kings XI Punjab this season. (Source: File) Players Manan Bohra have shone for Kings XI Punjab this season. (Source: File)

Kings XI Punjab batting coach J Arun Kumar believes his team has done well in both batting and bowling in patches and said they need to more consistent and play as a team.

“It’s important to play as a team, our players like Manan (Vohra) and Hashim (Amla) scored well, while bowlers also did well in patches, but we need them (both bowlers and batsmen) to play as a team,” Arun Kumar said here today.

“We have had patches, where we really bowled well, we bowled well in two-three games, we batted well in two-three games but failed to get them together, we need to get them together and complements each other.

“It’s a matter of time, off course our bowlers gave way few runs but they need to find out where batsmen find difficulties,” he said.

Talking about his team’s bowling attack, which did not have much success so far, Arun Kumar said: “We have Indian bowling attack particularly in seam department, they have done well in patches, but they need to be more consistent and should bowl on those areas where batsmen could make mistakes.”

When asked about lack of variety in KXIP bowling attack, Arun Kumar said: “We don’t have off-spinner or leg-spinner in the team. Maxwell can bowl couple of overs, if required.

“The trend in IPL this time is leg spinners (right arm) are doing well, in some games off-spinner and sometimes left-arm leg-spinner did well. We have good options in KC Cariappa and Tewatia (Rahul).”

Replying to a query about South African batsman David Miller’s form, Kumar said: “We all know what a very good batsman he is, it’s just a matter of time, once he gets settled down at the crease, plays few balls, he is able to destroy any bowling attack.”

“He is ready than any other batsmen in the team, but we want to give him the comfort of the options. Miller is a batsman, who can bat at any number, and we know once he plays few balls and get his eyes, he would start making runs.”

