IPL 2017: Kieron Pollard leads MI to win despite Samuel Badree’s hat-trick for RCB

Mumbai Indians managed to snatch a win against Royal Challengers Bangalore despite the visitors suffering an early set back in their chase from Samuel Badree’s hat-trick at Bengaluru. Mumbai Indians then lost a couple of more wickets before Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya wrestled control back to their side and thus led them to a four-wicket-win.

Earlier in the match, Mumbai Indians managed to stifle the home side to making just 142 runs for the loss of five wickets, with Virat Kohli’s half century being the standout performance. Kohli ended up with 62 runs off 47 balls, hitting five boundaries and two sixes in his innings. But big hitters like Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers failed to make an impact for RCB.

The biggest highlight of the day, before the match began, was the return of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s skipper Virat Kohli to the side. Kohli was returning after recuperating from a shoulder injury that he sustained during India’s third Test against Australia at Ranchi.

But it didn’t take long after RCB took the field for the spotlight to shift away from Kohli. Mumbai Indians didn’t need to get off to a blistering start due to the low total that they were chasing and were taking their time in the middle to get going. In the second over, they were dealt with an early blow in the form of opener Jos Buttler’s wicket.

It was after this that the ball came into the hands of Samuel Badree. His first ball was a dot ball. What followed were three wickets that completely changed the complexion of the game. The first was that of Buttler’s fellow opener Parthiv Patel. It was followed by the wicket of Mitch McClenaghan and the third was the scalp of Mumbai Indians’ captain Rohit Sharma.

The visitors, understandably, were rattled by Badree’s over and that he finished his spell with the wicket of Nitish Rana. But Kieron Pollard then took control of the innings and smashed 70 runs off 47 balls, hitting 3 fours and 5 sixes on his way to the total. He was ably assisted by Krunal Pandya. Pollard was dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal but Hardik Pandya joined his brother in the middle and finished the job off for the Mumbai Indians.

