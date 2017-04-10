Latest News

IPL 2017: Kieron Pollard blasts Sanjay Manjrekar for ‘verbal diarrhea’ against him

Kieron Pollard blast IPL commentator Sanjay Manjrekar for his words against the West Indian during the MI-KKR match.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai | Published:April 10, 2017 1:24 pm
ipl 2017, ipl, ipl 10, indian premier league, kieron pollard, pollard, sanjay manjrekar, pollard vs manjrekar, ipl news, cricket news, cricket, indian express Kieron Pollard made run-a-ball 17 for Mumbai Indians. (Source: BCCI)

There have been controversies related to Indian Premier League every season. Some big and some small. But it is rare that the controversy is between a player and a commentator. Mumbai Indians’ all-rounder Kieron Pollard has lashed out at IPL commentator Sanjay Manjrekar for his on-air comments after the West Indian.

In his tweets regarding Manjrekar’s comments, Pollard took to Twitter to reply to the former India cricketer who said “when I think of Pollard, I think of a six-seven-over-left batsman.”

In the match against Kolkata Knight Riders, Pollard came in to bat at number six and scored 17 runs in as many balls. He was dismissed after he mistimed a cut off a short delivery which left Mumbai at 119 for the loss of five wickets chasing 179 for a win.

Pollard wrote on Twitter tagging Manjrekar that just because he gets paid to talk he can continue his “verbal diarrhea.”

Pollard did not stop there and even warned Manjrekar that “sins of parents fall on”. He did not complete the sentence but asked Manjrekar to do it.

In his final tweet, Pollard congratulated Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana and Krunal for their effort in Mumbai’s six wicket win over KKR.

