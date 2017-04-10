IPL 2017: Kieron Pollard blasts Sanjay Manjrekar for ‘verbal diarrhea’ against him

Kieron Pollard made run-a-ball 17 for Mumbai Indians. (Source: BCCI) Kieron Pollard made run-a-ball 17 for Mumbai Indians. (Source: BCCI)

There have been controversies related to Indian Premier League every season. Some big and some small. But it is rare that the controversy is between a player and a commentator. Mumbai Indians’ all-rounder Kieron Pollard has lashed out at IPL commentator Sanjay Manjrekar for his on-air comments after the West Indian.

In his tweets regarding Manjrekar’s comments, Pollard took to Twitter to reply to the former India cricketer who said “when I think of Pollard, I think of a six-seven-over-left batsman.”

In the match against Kolkata Knight Riders, Pollard came in to bat at number six and scored 17 runs in as many balls. He was dismissed after he mistimed a cut off a short delivery which left Mumbai at 119 for the loss of five wickets chasing 179 for a win.

@sanjaymanjrekar u feel any positive can come out of your mouth bcuz u get pay to talk u can continue with your verbal diarrhea .. — Kieron Pollard (@KieronPollard55) 9 April 2017

Pollard wrote on Twitter tagging Manjrekar that just because he gets paid to talk he can continue his “verbal diarrhea.”

Do you know how I get big so.. about BRAINLESS.. words are very powerful .. once it leaves u can’t take it back.. sins of parents fall on… — Kieron Pollard (@KieronPollard55) 9 April 2017

Pollard did not stop there and even warned Manjrekar that “sins of parents fall on”. He did not complete the sentence but asked Manjrekar to do it.

U finish that sentence .. !! All in all great TEAM effort .. well done team well done Hardik nitesh krunal youngsters doing the business 👏🏼 — Kieron Pollard (@KieronPollard55) 9 April 2017

In his final tweet, Pollard congratulated Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana and Krunal for their effort in Mumbai’s six wicket win over KKR.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd